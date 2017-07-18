@Midnight Cancelled
@Midnight Cancelled After 4 Seasons

Chris Hardwick’s days of burning the @Midnight oil are coming to an end.

Comedy Central and Hardwick have mutually decided to end the hashtag-themed late-night show after four seasons. It will conclude with its 600th episode on Friday, Aug. 4.

“It was a little bit of the audience telling us over time,” explained Comedy Central president Kent Alterman in an interview with Deadline. “And we mutually thought, ‘You know what, maybe we should walk away holding our heads high and proud, full of appreciation and gratitude.'”

In a statement, Hardwick said, “@Midnight has meant the world to me these last four years. It has been a dream to come to work 600 times to make inappropriate jokes about the Internet with my fellow comedian friends. I could not be more proud of this show, staff and crew and at the end of the day, I think we accomplished everything we wanted to accomplish.

“Spiritually it just feels like it ran its course,” Hardwick continued. “I’m not sure we had many more hashtag games in us… I owe such a huge debt of gratitude to Comedy Central and [network president] Kent [Alterman] for taking a chance on the show, always being great partners and allowing us to exit mutually, which is rarely a gift you are given in this business.”

Even without @Midnight, Hardwick’s TV plate remains full. He is both the host and executive producer behind AMC’s Talking franchise, which includes Talking Dead, Talking Saul, Talking Preacher and Talking With Chris Hardwick. Over on NBC, he currently serves as host of The Wall as well as the forthcoming Awesome Show, an innovation-themed unscripted series from executive producer Mark Burnett.

Are you sad to see the sun set on @Midnight?

1 Comment
  1. awnb95 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:17 PM

    Dang it I’ll miss the show. Been watching since the beginning.

    Reply
