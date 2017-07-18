Lethal Weapon Recruits Michelle Hurd — What It Means For Her Blindspot Role

Lethal Weapon‘s Avery has a brand new boss: The Blindspot‘s Michelle Hurd has joined the Fox dramedy for its second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The actress will play police chief Gina Santos, who, in addition to being the ranking officer in charge of Avery, Murtaugh and Riggs, also has some sort of past with Murtaugh. Riggs’ happily married partner is apparently bowled over by the sexual tension between himself and Santos… but he may be exaggerating matters a tad.

Hurd was a series regular on NBC’s Blindspot last season. She now will recur on that series, as well as on Lethal Weapon. Her myriad other TV credits include Law & Order: SVU, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Hawaii Five-0, Daredevil and The Glades.