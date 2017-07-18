Lethal Weapon Michelle Hurd Cast Season 2
Courtesy of NBC

Lethal Weapon Recruits Michelle Hurd — What It Means For Her Blindspot Role

By /

Lethal Weapon‘s Avery has a brand new boss: The Blindspot‘s Michelle Hurd has joined the Fox dramedy for its second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPeak TV Treasure: Lethal Weapon

The actress will play police chief Gina Santos, who, in addition to being the ranking officer in charge of Avery, Murtaugh and Riggs, also has some sort of past with Murtaugh. Riggs’ happily married partner is apparently bowled over by the sexual tension between himself and Santos… but he may be exaggerating matters a tad.

Hurd was a series regular on NBC’s Blindspot last season. She now will recur on that series, as well as on Lethal Weapon. Her myriad other TV credits include Law & Order: SVUAsh vs. Evil DeadHawaii Five-0Daredevil and The Glades.

 

4 Comments
  1. Stacy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 1:36 PM

    I always love when she pops up in shows I watch. She’s awesome, and Lethal Weapon is my favorite new series.

    Reply
  2. Dominique says:
    July 18, 2017 at 1:36 PM

    a shame she won’t be a regular on blindspot anymore, but i’m happy for her she’s going to be on lethal weapon. she’s a fantastic actress and i’m glad to see her on more tv shows again!

    Reply
  3. skrable2a says:
    July 18, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    Could this be the answer to the Blind Item?

    Reply
  4. CSM says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:08 PM

    Thumbs up! She’s a classy addition

    Reply
