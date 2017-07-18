Homeland Promotes Maury Sterling, Two More Ahead of Season 7

Quinn may be gone, Homeland fans… but at least we still have Max! And next season, we’ll have a lot more of him.

Showtime’s Emmy-winning drama has promoted Maury Sterling, who plays Carrie’s surveillance-expert pal Max, to series regular ahead of Season 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jake Weber and Linus Roache, who both joined the show last season, have been upped to series regulars for Season 7 as well.

Sterling’s promotion is well-earned: He’s recurred on Homeland since Season 1, with Max providing surveillance backup for Carrie on her many covert missions. Max was also good friends with Quinn, the CIA assassin played by Rupert Friend who was killed off in the Season 6 finale.

Weber played a key role in Season 6 as blustery radio host Brett O’Keefe, who looked to smear newly elected president Elizabeth Keane with unsavory rumors about her son’s military conduct. We caught just a quick glimpse of Roache in the Season 6 finale as Keane’s new right-hand man David Wellington, but this promotion indicates he’ll have a bigger role next season.

Homeland scored a two-season renewal, for Seasons 7 and 8, last August. Season 7, set in Virginia, is set to begin filming this fall for an early-2018 debut.