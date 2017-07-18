Homeland Promotes Maury Sterling, Two More Ahead of Season 7

Quinn may be gone, Homeland fans… but at least we still have Max! And next season, we’ll have a lot more of him.
Showtime’s Emmy-winning drama has promoted Maury Sterling, who plays Carrie’s surveillance-expert pal Max, to series regular ahead of Season 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jake Weber and Linus Roache, who both joined the show last season, have been upped to series regulars for Season 7 as well.
Sterling’s promotion is well-earned: He’s recurred on Homeland since Season 1, with Max providing surveillance backup for Carrie on her many covert missions. Max was also good friends with Quinn, the CIA assassin played by Rupert Friend who was killed off in the Season 6 finale.
Weber played a key role in Season 6 as blustery radio host Brett O’Keefe, who looked to smear newly elected president Elizabeth Keane with unsavory rumors about her son’s military conduct. We caught just a quick glimpse of Roache in the Season 6 finale as Keane’s new right-hand man David Wellington, but this promotion indicates he’ll have a bigger role next season.
Homeland scored a two-season renewal, for Seasons 7 and 8, last August. Season 7, set in Virginia, is set to begin filming this fall for an early-2018 debut.
Given that Season 8 is probably the last, I believe that Max and Carrie will end up together.
Glad to see Alex Jon– er, I mean Brett O’Keefe will be back, and having Max be full-time is a great move in light of Quinn’s exit. Anxious to see where this goes!
Uhh, I like Linus Roache from the L&O days. Problem is that he tends to appear in series I don´t watch (I actually started watching Vikings just because of him but couldn´t stick with it) or stopped watching like Blacklist and now Homeland. But after finding out that Seth Numrich was in a few episodes (I really like him from Turn) last season and now this I maybe try it one last time with Homeland…
They had Quinn and they downgrade to these weak characters. Sounds like garbage.
Very happy that Maury Sterling has been promoted to series regular in the upcoming season of Homeland if only they could bring back Virgil who we haven’t seen him since Season 3. Also I’m amazed that Jake Weber is back as the wannabe Alex Jones and I’m still not sure if F. Murray Abraham is returning now that Dar Adal has been the true villain during the course of last season. Really hope Showtime should end the series after eight seasons.
BORING! Crazy Carrie will hook up with Max Meredith style. gross