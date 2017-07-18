TVLine Items: Difficult People Trailer, Kristin Kreuk Show Change and More

We are positive you’re are going to enjoy this!

Hulu has released the trailer for Difficult People Season 3, which premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8. Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner are among good company in the star-studded promo, with appearances by Lucy Liu (Elementary), Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Maury Povich (say what?), and a (heated) argument between Eichner and Sulu himself, John Cho.

* THR.com reports that the Kristin Kreuk-led legal drama Burden of Truth has recruited Adam Pettle (Saving Hope) to serve as showrunner, replacing the recently departed Noelle Carbone and Adriana Maggs. The Canadian production follows a big-city lawyer (Kreuk) who returns to her hometown to fight for justice for a group of sick girls.

*Ahead of Fox’s Lucifer holding court at the San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday at 1:50 pm PT (in the Indigo Ballroom), TVLine offers a first look at the Season 3 poster made up just for the occasion (click to zoom):

* The Descendants 2: ABC After-Party will air on ABC this Friday at 10:30/9:30c, following the 8 pm, multi-platform premiere of the Disney Channel sequel.

* Paramount Television (currently known as Spike TV) has ordered an adaptation of the web comedy Stupid Idiots from writer/director and star Stephanie Koenig (Swedish Dicks), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Syfy has put into development adaptations of the New York Times best-seller The Raven Cycle and Hugh Howey’s post-apocalyptic series Sand.

