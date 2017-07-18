Carla Gugino Joins Netflix Horror Drama The Haunting of Hill House

Carla Gugino is going from being a ghost to running from them. The Wayward Pines actress, who recently played Rayna’s dead mom on Nashville, will star in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Per our sister site, Deadline, Gugino will be one of the series’ leads. At the moment, all other character information is under wraps.

In the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel on which the series is based, a supernatural scholar rents the titular, allegedly haunted mansion and invites people who’ve had run-ins with the paranormal to spend some time there. Weird stuff ensues.

The Netflix adaptation got a straight-to-series order in April. Michel Huisman (Game of Thrones, Orphan Black) was cast soon after; he’ll play Steven Crane, a published writer of supernatural books, including a memoir about his family’s time living at Hill House.

The horror series, from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV, will be written, directed and executive-produced by filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, Before I Wake).