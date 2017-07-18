Carla Gugino
Getty Images

Carla Gugino Joins Netflix Horror Drama The Haunting of Hill House

By /

Carla Gugino is going from being a ghost to running from them. The Wayward Pines actress, who recently played Rayna’s dead mom on Nashville, will star in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

Per our sister site, Deadline, Gugino will be one of the series’ leads. At the moment, all other character information is under wraps.

RELATEDAtypical Trailer: An Autistic Teen Needs Some Lovin’ in Netflix’s New Comedy

In the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel on which the series is based, a supernatural scholar rents the titular, allegedly haunted mansion and invites people who’ve had run-ins with the paranormal to spend some time there. Weird stuff ensues.

The Netflix adaptation got a straight-to-series order in April. Michel Huisman (Game of Thrones, Orphan Black) was cast soon after; he’ll play Steven Crane, a published writer of supernatural books, including a memoir about his family’s time living at Hill House.

RELATEDMichael C. Hall to Star in Netflix’s Safe

The horror series, from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV, will be written, directed and executive-produced by filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, Before I Wake).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
ad
 