Atypical Trailer: An Autistic Teen Needs Some Lovin' in Netflix's New Comedy

Atypical‘s autistic teen Sam is just like any other teenage boy: He’d like to have sex as soon as possible, please.

In the just-released trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy (debuting Friday, Aug. 11), Keir Gilchrist (United States of Tara) stars as Sam, who’s ready to break out of his shell and, well, get a little action. But his seduction skills could use some work: He smiles way too widely at a girl he likes, and his therapist Julia (Amy Okuda) warns him, “You need to turn that down, like, 70 percent.”

RELATEDNetflix Sets Premiere Date for Autism Comedy Atypical — Get a Sneak Peek

The trailer also introduces us to Sam’s parents Elsa and Doug, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport, and his sarcastic sister Casey, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine. (Elsa is well-meaning but a little uptight; her daughter adds “Remove Stick From Butt” to her daily to-do list.) Sam also has an eager friend at work who sympathizes with his sex quest and offers to take him to “Poon City,” aka the local strip joint — and yeah, that doesn’t go so well.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has released the poster for Season 1 of Atypical, with Sam and his family underneath a sea of swimming penguins. Check it out:

Atypical Key Art Poster Netflix Season 1

Press PLAY on the trailer above for a sneak peek at Atypical, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching? 

3 Comments
  1. Taylor Geary says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:48 AM

    This looks amazing!

    Reply
  2. Anne says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    Did the show consult neuro-atypical people for this? Did they listen to what they said (cause Netflix didn’t listen to any of the therapists for 13 Reasons)? Is the actor on the spectrum?

    Reply
    • Benny says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:30 AM

      Here Here! I would also like to know if they consulted werewolves when making Hemlock Grove?!?

      Eye Roll

      It’s a tv show, for entertainment value. No one should expect a tv show to portray anything completely accurate.

      Reply
