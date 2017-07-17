The Walking Dead Resumes Filming Season 8 After Stuntman's Death

The Walking Dead gang is back at work… albeit with a very heavy heart.

AMC’s hit zombie drama has resumed production on Season 8, four days after stuntman John Bernecker died of injuries from an on-set fall. (AMC confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline.) Bernecker suffered serious head and neck injuries last week after falling 30 feet onto a concrete floor, missing the safety pad by inches; he was rushed to a local Atlanta hospital, but ultimately was taken off life support last Thursday.

SAG-AFTRA and OSHA have launched investigations into Bernecker’s death; the local coroner and sheriff’s department have ruled it an accident.

“Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker,” TWD showrunner Scott M. Gimple said in a statement on Friday. “John’s work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love and prayers to John’s family and friends.”