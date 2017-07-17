The Exorcist Cast Zuleika Robinson Season 2
Shutterstock

The Exorcist Adds Zuleikha Robinson as Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

By /

The Exorcist‘s Season 2 reboot has just added another convert.

Zuleikha Robinson (Still Star-Crossed, Lost) has joined the cast of the Fox horror drama as a series regular, according to our sister site Deadline. She’ll play Mouse, an enigmatic character with a personal grudge against the Catholic patriarchy.

RELATEDJohn Cho Joins The Exorcist Season 2 — Plus: New Plot and Setting Revealed

Robinson joins John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand as new cast additions for Fox’s fresh take on the classic tale of demonic possession, which scored a surprise renewal in May. Season 2 will see Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) hit the road and cross paths with Cho’s character Andrew Kim, who runs a group home for at-risk kids that’s become a target for unspeakable evil.

Shondaland fans will recognize Robinson as Lady Giuliana Capulet on ABC’s Shakespeare-inspired drama Still Star-Crossed, which was essentially cancelled after being banished to Saturday nights last month. She also currently has a recurring role on CBS’ summer drama Salvation, making her debut in this week’s Episode 2. Her other recent TV roles include Lost, Homeland and The Following.

The Exorcist fans: What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Summon your best predictions in the comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 