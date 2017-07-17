The Exorcist Adds Zuleikha Robinson as Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

The Exorcist‘s Season 2 reboot has just added another convert.

Zuleikha Robinson (Still Star-Crossed, Lost) has joined the cast of the Fox horror drama as a series regular, according to our sister site Deadline. She’ll play Mouse, an enigmatic character with a personal grudge against the Catholic patriarchy.

Robinson joins John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand as new cast additions for Fox’s fresh take on the classic tale of demonic possession, which scored a surprise renewal in May. Season 2 will see Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) hit the road and cross paths with Cho’s character Andrew Kim, who runs a group home for at-risk kids that’s become a target for unspeakable evil.

Shondaland fans will recognize Robinson as Lady Giuliana Capulet on ABC’s Shakespeare-inspired drama Still Star-Crossed, which was essentially cancelled after being banished to Saturday nights last month. She also currently has a recurring role on CBS’ summer drama Salvation, making her debut in this week’s Episode 2. Her other recent TV roles include Lost, Homeland and The Following.

The Exorcist fans: What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Summon your best predictions in the comments.