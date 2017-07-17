Shooter Season 2 Delayed
Shooter's Ryan Phillippe Breaks Leg With Season 2 Not Yet Finished

By /

Season 2 of USA Network’s Shooter, unlike last year’s series launch, is on track to premiere without a hitch (Tuesday at 10/9c), but it has not proven entirely immune to scheduling hiccups.

In the wake of series lead Ryan Phillippe breaking his leg “badly” during a Sunday outing with his family, production is revisiting the schedule to keep things on track and deliver the final episodes on time. (The action-heavy drama is in the midst of shooting Episode 9 of ten.)

“We are working with our partners at USA and UCP to adjust the production schedule,” a rep for Paramount said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “But first and foremost we are happy to hear that Ryan is doing well and recovering.”

As Phillippe explained on Twitter, “I didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter. I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday.

“My leg is badly broken and required surgical attention, but I … am in good hands, and will be back in action soon,” he continued. “I will keep you updated on my progress” — starting with the “thumbs up” Instagram photo below.

With little else to occupy his time, Phillippe said that he would do a pre-show Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, as well as live-tweet both the East and West Coast airings of the Season 2 opener.

i'm going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -🖤 me

2 Comments
  1. Gina says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:52 PM

    Totally unrelated but a little related, do we know if there are any plans to bring him back to Brooklyn Nine Nine?

    Reply
  2. Joey Padron says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:38 PM

    Glad he’s ok. I wish him a speedy recovery.

    Reply
