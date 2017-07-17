Scream Casts Tyga, Notorious B.I.G.'s Son C.J. Wallace in Rebooted Season 3

MTV has cast someone very familiar to its (current) core audience in a key Scream role: Rapper Tyga will join the horror series for its revamped third season, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Tyga will play Jamal, the loyal yet rough around the edges stepbrother of new character Deion. As previously reported, Deion is a Michael B. Jordan-esque football player who’s heading for a college scholarship when a masked killer starts messing with him.
C.J. Wallace, who is the son of Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G, will portray Amir, a “socially awkward savant” who ultimately wants to have a music career but hides that goal from everyone he knows. His run-ins with the killer (because of course he has some) cause him to rethink how hard he’s willing to work for his dreams… y’know, if he lives.
Both Tyga and Wallace are series regulars on the show, which will return in March with a whole new cast and storyline that likely will be unconnected to the events of Seasons 1 and 2. Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural) will serve as the series’ new showrunner. Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty are among the new executive producers.
Tyga’s acting credits include the films Barbershop: The Next Cut and Boo! A Medea Halloween. Wallace played his father as a child in the Biggie Smalls biopic Notorious and also appeared in the film Everything Must Go.
