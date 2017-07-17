Scream Tyga Cast Season 3 MTV
Scream Casts Tyga, Notorious B.I.G.'s Son C.J. Wallace in Rebooted Season 3

MTV has cast someone very familiar to its (current) core audience in a key Scream role: Rapper Tyga will join the horror series for its revamped third season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Tyga will play Jamal, the loyal yet rough around the edges stepbrother of new character Deion. As previously reported, Deion is a Michael B. Jordan-esque football player who’s heading for a college scholarship when a masked killer starts messing with him.

C.J. Wallace, who is the son of Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G, will portray Amir, a “socially awkward savant” who ultimately wants to have a music career but hides that goal from everyone he knows. His run-ins with the killer (because of course he has some) cause him to rethink how hard he’s willing to work for his dreams… y’know, if he lives.

Both Tyga and Wallace are series regulars on the show, which will return in March with a whole new cast and storyline that likely will be unconnected to the events of Seasons 1 and 2. Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural) will serve as the series’ new showrunner. Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty are among the new executive producers.

Tyga’s acting credits include the films Barbershop: The Next Cut and Boo! A Medea Halloween. Wallace played his father as a child in the Biggie Smalls biopic Notorious and also appeared in the film Everything Must Go.

8 Comments
  1. Matt C. says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:31 AM

    Wow…great casting. Between this and the 3-night burn off (in March, no less), MTV clearly wants to kill this show. Should have never even bothered renewing it.

    Reply
  2. TV Fanatic says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    If they want to burn through the episodes that should have gotten the show ready for October because a 3-night event leading up to Halloween would be much more marketable than burning through the episodes in March. Loved Season 1 and 2 but so concerned that this will be its last.

    Reply
  3. Haz says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:44 AM

    I hope this turns out to be a very bad joke. I think it’s time MTV is scrapped entirely.

    Reply
  4. Guy says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:57 AM

    Yikes. I’ll pass.

    Reply
  5. Jared says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    With this casting now I really have zero interest in Scream. It’s such a shame that this show could have been so good but MTV totally F’d it up.

    Reply
  6. Big Mike says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    Lame. Someone tell MTV I would’ve watched the old cast, but not this garbage. I’m out.

    Reply
  7. bad58runner says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    I can see this working ratings wise.

    Reply
  8. Ken says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    Everything about the new season sounds horrible. And Scream Producers and MTV way to screw over your current audience by abandoning the original cast and storyline. I won’t be watching season 3.

    Reply
