Midnight, Texas Sneak Peek: A Dead Woman Needs Help, Is Kinda Gross

The town of Midnight, Texas may reside on a veil between the world of the living and literal hell, but the ghostly vision in this exclusive sneak peek definitely feels like a dip into the underworld.

Adapted from the best-selling book trilogy from True Blood author Charlaine Harris, NBC’s upcoming supernatural drama follows newly relocated psychic/medium Manfred (The Borgias’ François Arnaud) as he adjusts to life in the titular town. His new neighbors (of both the human and supernatural variety) include: a witch (Luke Cage’s Parisa Fitz-Henley); an angel (Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis); a mysterious assassin (The Vampire Diaries’ Arielle Kebbel); a local pawn shop owner (Orphan Black’s Dylan Bruce); a reverend (Captain Phillips’ Yul Vazquez), who may or may not be a werewolf; and an aspiring writer (Parenthood’s Sarah Ramos) harboring a deep family secret.

In the clip below, Manfred wakes to find recently murdered local Aubrey (Major Crimes‘ Shannon Lorance) in his bed. Can he get past the fact that she’s gurgling up putrid water from the river in which she was found in order to help her find her killer?

Press PLAY on the video below and let us know in the comments if you’ll be checking into Midnight, Texas when it premieres Tuesday, July 25, at 10/9c on NBC.