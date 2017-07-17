Exclusive
Midnight Texas Premiere Video NBC
Courtesy of NBC

Midnight, Texas Sneak Peek: A Dead Woman Needs Help, Is Kinda Gross

By /

The town of Midnight, Texas may reside on a veil between the world of the living and literal hell, but the ghostly vision in this exclusive sneak peek definitely feels like a dip into the underworld.

Adapted from the best-selling book trilogy from True Blood author Charlaine Harris, NBC’s upcoming supernatural drama follows newly relocated psychic/medium Manfred (The Borgias’ François Arnaud) as he adjusts to life in the titular town. His new neighbors (of both the human and supernatural variety) include: a witch (Luke Cage’s Parisa Fitz-Henley); an angel (Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis); a mysterious assassin (The Vampire Diaries’ Arielle Kebbel); a local pawn shop owner (Orphan Black’s Dylan Bruce); a reverend (Captain Phillips’ Yul Vazquez), who may or may not be a werewolf; and an aspiring writer (Parenthood’s Sarah Ramos) harboring a deep family secret.

RELATEDPaul Wesley Looks Back on TVD Finale, Calls Stefan’s Ending ‘Poetic Justice’

In the clip below, Manfred wakes to find recently murdered local Aubrey (Major Crimes‘ Shannon Lorance) in his bed. Can he get past the fact that she’s gurgling up putrid water from the river in which she was found in order to help her find her killer?

Press PLAY on the video below and let us know in the comments if you’ll be checking into Midnight, Texas when it premieres Tuesday, July 25, at 10/9c on NBC.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    Generally shows like this don’t do well on network TV but I’m checking this one out.

    Reply
  2. jonshaas says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    I’ll absolutely be watching the premier, as I am a sucker for all supernatural TV. Whether or not I keep watching will depend upon how good it is. I’m looking forward to seeing this.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 