Kermit Actor Fired for 'Unacceptable Conduct,' Muppets Studio Explains

Steve Whitmire may no longer be voicing Kermit the Frog, but he’s hardly remaining silent.
First, some background: News broke last week that Whitmire, who has brought the felt-skinned favorite to life for the past 27 years, was being replaced by another actor named Matt Vogel. Whitmire says he’s been with The Muppets Studio for 39 years.
In an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, Whitmire said he was given two reasons for his termination: In addition to being too outspoken about the direction of his character in recent years, especially when it came to ABC’s short-lived Muppets series (2015–2016), he was also engaged in a union-related dispute.
Whitmire defended the first reason, telling THR, “We have been doing these characters for a long, long time and we know them better than anybody. I thought I was aiding to keep it on track, and I think a big reason why the show was canceled was because that didn’t happen.”
Now, The Muppets Studio is responding with a statement:
The role of Kermit the Frog is an iconic one that is beloved by fans and we take our responsibility to protect the integrity of that character very seriously. We raised concerns about Steve’s repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years and he consistently failed to address the feedback. The decision to part ways was a difficult one which was made in consultation with the Henson family and has their full support.
–
Vogel will begin voicing Kermit with the release of a video scheduled to run online this week.
I saw Mistress Henson on Inside Edition and she was right snotty about the whole issue. I acknowledge that she’s The Heir; but she also needs to acknowledge the input of her actors if they think their characters are going off the rails. I trust Vogel will do a good job (who doesn’t like the Count, after all?), but the whole thing just rots, especially since they fired Whitmire so suddenly.
Who doesn’t like the Count? … I don’t like Vogel, he can’t voice the Muppets, he’s a poor choice to voice any of them, ESPECIALLY KERMIT!!!! He can’t voice the count either.
The Muppets was probably one of the most frustrated shows of recent memory. I actually liked the first half of the season when it had a bit more bite and adult situations (except Denise. Bah.) Then people complained it was TOO adult and reset it to more to something people expect from the Muppets and in turn made it pretty bland. I am wondering what Whitmore was “protecting” Kermit from outside of a pig.
Something needs to happen because considering the muppets are on life support. The failure of Muppets Most Wanted followed by the failure of the show hopefully will lead to someone making some changes. Does anyone recall when they had Miss Piggy on Chelsea Lately?!? The “interview” was cringe worthy and Handler was blitzed out of her mind! I understand the Muppets appeal to all ages but I mean come on.