Game of Thrones returned Sunday night in record-breaking form.

The Season 7 premiere of HBO’s mega-phenom drew a series-best 10.1 million viewers, up 27 percent over last year’s Season 6 opener. That trumps the show’s previous record of 8.9 million viewers for the Season 6 finale.

When replays and streaming numbers are factored in, the 10.1 million total jumps to 16.1 million — also a record.

TVLine readers gave Sunday’s opener an average grade of B+.