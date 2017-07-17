TVLine Items: Designated Survivor Eyes a Spy, Grey's Spinoff News and More

Designated Survivor continues to round out its Season 2 cast, with the addition of Aussie actor Ben Lawson (The Deep End).

Per our sister site Deadline, Lawson has been cast in the series regular role of Damian Rennett, an MI6 operative who meets Maggie Q’s Hannah while undercover in Amsterdam.

Earlier this month, as part of the latest showrunner’s vision for ABC’s freshman hit, Royal Pains alum Paulo Costanzo was cast as the new White House Political Director brought on by Emily to help a presidency struggling with its messaging and political strategy.

Lawson’s previous TV credits also include Doubt, Secrets & Lies, Covert Affairs and, of course, Neighbours. ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for Designated Survivor (or most anything else).

* The untitled Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has nabbed Emmy-winning director Paris Barclay to serve as producing director and executive producer. The upcoming Shondaland series focuses on Seattle firefighters and will initially air as a backdoor pilot during Grey’s 14th Season this fall on ABC.

* O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing in Nevada will be carried live on ESPN this Thursday at 1 pm ET, as a 90-minute Outside the Lines special

* Syfy is developing an hour-long supernatural adaptation of the Adam Mansbach novel Rage Is Back, our sister site Variety reports. Set during the 1987 New York “War on Graffiti,” a young graffiti crew deals with the murder of one of their own, while mastering the urban underground and the coded language used in spiritual warfare.

* Hannah New (Black Sails) will recur on the FX limited-series Trust as Victoria, the girlfriend of John Paul Getty II, our sister site Deadline reports.

