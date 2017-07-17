Fall TV Preview
American Horror Story Season 7
American Horror Story Season 7 Title: Ryan Murphy Drops One Final Clue

Have you heard the latest buzz about American Horror Story‘s upcoming seventh season?

Series creator Ryan Murphy on Monday released another clue about Season 7’s still-unknown title — the big reveal will go down Thursday, he promises — and, frankly, it stings. … No, really, just look at it:

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas?

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on


Murphy has been steadily dropping hints about AHS‘ seventh season ever since joining Instagram in May, flooding his feed with images of haunting elephant masks, unsettlingly patriotic decor and even a nightmarish collection of holes. And now… bees.

What we do know for sure is that Season 7 boasts one of the freshest casts in AHS history; aside from returning favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the ensemble includes Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Leslie Grossman (Popular) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf). Additional casting announcements will surely be made in the coming weeks/days, but for now, that’s all she wrote.

So, what’s your final guess for Season 7’s title? FearsClownsBeesSlap on your thinking cap and drop a comment with your theories below.

12 Comments
  1. aha says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:27 PM

    Hive or Society

  2. Joey says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:32 PM

    Honestly after seeing that image I couldn’t get that Oprah BEES gif out of my head.

  3. Haz says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    I hope Murphy stops while he’s ahead. Last season had some actual scares but was a rip off of My Hunted House, A Haunting, and every other show where people recollect their encounters with ghosts. Very unoriginal. Hopefully he doesn’t oversell this season but I have a feeling it’s too late.

  4. kate says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    swarm was the first word that came to my head…maybe this is their appreciation to that Channel Zero show that freaks me out.

  5. nabocane says:
    July 17, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    Honey.

  6. The13th doctor says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:02 PM

    It’s secretly a sequel to the wicker man that’s nic cage in the photo.

  7. Steven says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:20 PM

    AHS: Fear Factor
    Whole season happens, everyone dies in the stunts except for the lone person standing in the end
    ‘Sarah Paulson, fear is not a factor for you’

  8. Kevin says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:34 PM

    The first two potential titles that came to mind were “Swarm” and “Infestation.”

  9. maddie says:
    July 17, 2017 at 3:47 PM

    I think it’s going to be about biggest/personal fears

  10. Ncooke says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    American Horror Story : HIVE

