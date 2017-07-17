American Horror Story Season 7 Title: Ryan Murphy Drops One Final Clue

Have you heard the latest buzz about American Horror Story‘s upcoming seventh season?

Series creator Ryan Murphy on Monday released another clue about Season 7’s still-unknown title — the big reveal will go down Thursday, he promises — and, frankly, it stings. … No, really, just look at it:

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Murphy has been steadily dropping hints about AHS‘ seventh season ever since joining Instagram in May, flooding his feed with images of haunting elephant masks, unsettlingly patriotic decor and even a nightmarish collection of holes. And now… bees.

What we do know for sure is that Season 7 boasts one of the freshest casts in AHS history; aside from returning favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the ensemble includes Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Leslie Grossman (Popular) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf). Additional casting announcements will surely be made in the coming weeks/days, but for now, that’s all she wrote.

So, what’s your final guess for Season 7’s title? Fears? Clowns? Bees? Slap on your thinking cap and drop a comment with your theories below.