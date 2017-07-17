A Few Good Men: Alec Baldwin to Play Jack Nicholson Role in NBC Production

We’ve got some casting news for you that can definitely be classified as a “code red.”

Alec Baldwin has signed on to star in NBC’s upcoming live production of A Few Good Men; the Emmy-winning actor (30 Rock, SNL) will play Col. Nathan Jessup, the hard-edged Marine famously played by Jack Nicholson in the 1992 film version. The play centers on Navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee (played by Tom Cruise in the film), who’s charged with defending a pair of Marines facing court-martial for killing a fellow Marine. Baldwin’s casting is the first to be announced so far.

NBC’s production of A Few Good Men — the first live presentation of a Broadway drama in more than 50 years — is slated to air in the spring of 2018. The play, penned by The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, debuted on Broadway in 1989 before being turned into a Hollywood film directed by Rob Reiner and starring Cruise, Nicholson and Demi Moore. Sorkin is adapting his original play for NBC’s production.

“Alec is one of our greatest actors,” Sorkin said in a statement. “Having him play this role — live onstage for a television audience — is a dream come true. This will be a brand-new take on Nathan Jessup, and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms.”

Can Baldwin live up to Jack Nicholson’s iconic portrayal? Give us your verdict in the comments.