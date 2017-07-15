Fall TV Preview

Once Upon a Time: Dania Ramirez Is Playing 'New' Cinderella — Photos

Once Upon a Time is telling another Cinderella story.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday, exec producer Eddy Kitsis revealed that new cast member Dania Ramirez will be playing a new version of the iconic Disney heroine in the ABC drama’s forthcoming seventh season. Additionally, as many fans had surmised, she will indeed be Adult Henry’s (Andrew J. West) wife and baby mama. 

Per Kitsis, the present-day story will be set in Seattle, while flashbacks will take viewers into the Enchanted Forest — but things will be a little different. “Henry is in a new Enchanted Forest, with characters that we have seen before but with different tales,” the EP teased. (Cinderella was previously played on Once by Jessy Schram.)

Storybrooke, however, is not out of the picture completely. Kitsis shared that “we may see it a few times throughout the year,” beginning, apparently, in the season premiere, when Jared Gilmore returns as Young Henry. “We’re going to follow him as he leaves home,” Kitsis shared, adding that Henry “wants to find his own story.” (For more from Once‘s D23 panel, click here.)

Scroll down for the first image of Ramirez as Cinderella, and then hit the comments with your thoughts of Once‘s Enchanted Forest reboot. 

 

8 Comments
  1. Rob says:
    July 15, 2017 at 4:01 PM

    Why the ever loving EFF did ABC renew this show and prolong the inevitable? They’re retreading and they’re proudly shouting from the rooftops that they’re retreading.

    Reply
  2. Chris Evans says:
    July 15, 2017 at 4:01 PM

    Garbage total garbage so now Henry is prince charming.

    Reply
  3. David Hess says:
    July 15, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    It kinda reminds me of the multiverse in comic books.

    Reply
  4. Wordsmith says:
    July 15, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    She’s got conspicuous cleavage, so by official OUAT rules, she must be a villain.

    Reply
  5. laurelnev says:
    July 15, 2017 at 4:48 PM

    They’re going to “honor” the 1st 6 years…yet they marry Henry off to someone who was stuck in eternal pregnancy until the curse broke? And who obviously was too old to be a lover for Henry, unles they want to pay homage to Harold and Maude or something. What…were there no other fairy tale characters to exploit?

    Reply
