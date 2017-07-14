Is Suits Romance Right or Wrong? Did Bachelorette Rejects Exist Before? Are Emmy Ballots Pre-Filled? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including American Ninja Warrior, The Bachelorette, Suits and Zoo!
1 | Is it kind of a bummer that Killjoys basically “recast” Defiance‘s Stephanie Leonidas in the role of Clara? (Or can the Hackmod easily get her “old” face back?)
2 | What hallucinogenics were circulating at CBS that someone pitched (and another someone signed off on) “Giant Candy Crush meets obstacle course meets Big Brother/Survivor?”
3 | Anyone notice Twin Peaks‘ Tammy barely able to keep a straight face during the minutes-long cigarette break scene? (And could you blame her?) And do you think it was Evil Cooper who texted Diane, or was that an S.O.S. of sorts sneaked out by his inner good guy?
4 | So, is Claws‘ Roller alive, or dead, or a ghost, or what? And is the answer to that question going to keep changing every week, like it has been so far?
5 | For those who tuned in for Spike’s One Night Only tribute to Alec Baldwin, were you surprised that Tina Fey was a no-show? And given that the rest of the 30 Rock cast was there, didn’t it feel weird that her absence went unmentioned? Lastly, which member(s) of the Baldwin family bombed the hardest: wife Hilaria, daughter Ireland or brothers Daniel and Billy?
6 | On American Ninja Warrior, did you half-expect Jesse Labreck’s boyfriend (and fellow finisher) Chris DiGangi to pop the question after she hit the buzzer?
7 | Are we absolutely sure that this week’s two Bachelorette castoffs, Matt and Adam, were actually in any previous episodes this season?
8 | If World of Dance isn’t going to show full dance routines, then what is the point? And would you have chosen Ian Eastwood over Jabbawockeez?
9 | When Casual‘s Alex initially eyed that razor, were you hoping he’d finally shave that uneven neck beard?
10 | Younger + Sex and the City = Freeform’s The Bold Type?
11 | TVLine reader Megan asks: “Can’t Younger‘s Liza dress better at this point? If she were really 26/about to be 27 and making her first real money, she would eventually start realizing that fringe and mock turtle necks are not cute. Stop shopping at thrift stores!”
13 | On Suits, was Harvey’s pursuit of Dr. Paula Agard welcome — doesn’t it feel like ages since he had a real love interest? — or random (and quite possibly unethical)?
14 | The bigger line Blood Drive crossed this week: the preponderance of spurted “bluege,” the Suck Bus’ barely-obscured fellatio, or the twins’ full-on incestuous hook-up?
15 | Do Emmy voters receive ballots with Modern Family and House of Cards already filled in? And given Bill Maher’s recent controversies, are you surprised that the TV academy chose to recognize Real Time over, say, Late Night With Seth Meyers in the Variety Talk Series category? (And speaking of that race, safe to say Emmy voters #NeverForget?)
16 | Why is Nashville‘s Scarlett so miserable all the the time? Even grieving Deacon seems less sad!
17 | Was Zoo‘s Clementine all but asking to be found out, practicing her “I’m pregnant, Dad” speech in the middle of the extremely echo-y jet, with her back to the stairs? And did the directing/editing of this week’s final scene have you thinking Jackson had stumbled upon a Mitch clone?
18 | Given how Joshua Malina crushed Battle of the Network Stars‘ archery competition (and with Scandal ending), have we gotten our first look at Arrow‘s Season 7 villain? And were you more impressed with 60something L.A. Lawyer Corbin Bernsen’s overall performance, or Designated bodyguard LaMonica Garrett’s 12-pack?
19 | Jon Stewart popping up on Jimmy Kimmel Live and not The Late Show With Stephen Colbert just feels wrong, does it not?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
11. To be fair, I think that Liza dresses in that exaggerated way on purpose, to deflect better from her real age. People will pay more attention to her clothes/styling, than something more stylish and simple, which could better show off that she’s actually in her forties.
Also she’s paying college tuition and presumably rent.
#17 yep i thought that was clone also till the girls showed up
1. I actually like the new girl on Killjoys better than the other one. She seems really great and fits in well. This season is the best so far, love this show!
10. Bold Type, I tried to like this show, but it fails. There are just too many things about it I that don’t really fit.
11. Younger, I really like this show, but it is really hard to get into when the episodes are soooo short, it is like watching a commercial. They really need this show to be 1hr long because there are so many cast and storylines, just when you get into the story, it is over. Not in a good way either, kinda frustrating. Plus, I like this show, but no way would anyone believe she is THAT young. She does not look like she is in her 20s at ALL. And I’m not talking about the way she dresses, but the way she looks. She dresses horribly anyway, but so does everyone on that show.
3. Ooooooh. I never even considered it could be an SOS from the good Dale.
1. I like new Clara, but am disappointed in not getting more Stephanie.
6. Yes, I totally thought he was going to propose! Maybe he’s saving it for Finals or Vegas.
Bigger issue with Suits is Donna – a legal secretary as Senior Partner in a law firm. I believe HR Directors in Goldman Sachs can become partners- open to correction; but don’t know if they could become senior partner. This move is so out of left field for me.
About time Harvey had a new love interest. But let’s face it, it’s only a matter of time before he screws it up despite the fact that he settled his issues with his mother. He’s sewing his seeds – metaphorically speaking.
Agree – Its TV but its actually unethical and illegal for a non-lawyer to share in the profits of a law firm. Again, its TV but the ABA strictly prohibits this. The only way non-equity partners are allowed to receive any profits would be bonuses.
13 – I think the Suits romance was completely out of left field. In a way kind of creepy, and doesn’t make sense for either character or the story in general. Random. I think this was just another road block to delay Harvey and Donna getting together. Not a fan! Hopefully this doesn’t last long!
I think the episode itself was great, with the very large exception of Harvey’s new “interest”. The therapist coming back to suits was very random. If Harvey is in need of a love interest, have it be someone that makes sense. A character from season 5 returning out of no where, with no recent mention, makes this unbelievable. Hopefully this is remedied soon. And, delaying Harvey and Donna is getting frustrating for the viewers! I think the story has been written in a way that makes it seem that they are inching closer together, and this is an effort to delay that yet again. But in the strangest way. Writers, please fix this!
8) It was really off-putting to see new teams in the dual rounds, when we didn’t see them in the qualifying rounds. Even worse to see that we haven’t seen at least one full performance from every team that’s made it this far, but have see two performances from a bunch of contestants. And, while the Jabbawockeez weren’t the best of the night, they were definitely better than Ian’s crew.
8. You’d think NBC would have learned something from the universal hatred of the Dreaded Montage portions of The Voice before going ahead with shortened routines on World of Dance