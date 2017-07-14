Fall TV Preview
Riverdale Casts Supergirl's Brit Morgan in Recurring Season 2 Role

Supergirl bad girl Brit Morgan next will stir things up on Riverdale.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Morgan will recur during Season of the CW series as Penny Peabody aka “The Snake Charmer,” a crafty attorney on retainer with the Southside Serpents, and whom Jughead will enlist to help his dad.

The catch: Penny prefers that clients pay with favors, not cash. (Though — and I’m just spitballing here, late on a Friday night after a couple of adult beverages — she probably doesn’t mind getting cash as well.)

In addition to her occasional appearance as Supergirl‘s Livewire, Morgan’s previous TV credits include The Arrangement, Graceland, True Blood and The Middleman.

Riverdale returns on Oct. 11, now airing Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Want more scoop on Riverdale, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

