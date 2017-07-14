Narcos Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

What will Narcos look like in a post-Pablo Escobar world? Fans will find out when the Netflix drama returns on Friday, Sept. 1.

In Season 3, DEA agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) turns his attention to the Cali Cartel. “Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines,”  the official logline reads.

Halt and Catch Fire‘s Kerry Bishé joins the cast for Season 3 as Christina Jurado, wife to cartel money launderer Franklin Jurado (played by Sense8‘s Miguel Angel Silvestre).

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be binge-watching Narcos Season 3 over Labor Day weekend.

