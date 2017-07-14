TVLine Items: Jersey Shore Reunion Trip, Thrones Vet to Monkeys and More

Just one day after the release of the Jersey Shore crew’s get-together — over Burger King’s new “chicken parmesan sang-wiches” — E! has announced an actual reunion special for the beloved guidos and guidettes.

THR.com reports that the docu-series Reunion Road Trip will reunite cast members of both scripted and unscripted shows in a trip down memory lane, revisiting their juiciest stories and locations, as well as providing new behind-the-scenes intel and a look at where everyone is now.

The Jersey Shore reunion will serve as the series pilot.

* Irish Game of Thrones vet Conleth Hill has booked a small arc on 12 Monkeys‘ final season, playing a law enforcement agent in possession of a possibly important relic, EW.com reports.

* Showtime is heading to Guantanamo via a 10-episode drama series that will focus on the detainees in the controversial prison. Academy-Award-winning writer/director Olive Stone (JFK) will direct the two-hour pilot.

* FX has ordered The Mastermind, a crime-drama from acclaimed Community and Arrested Development directors Joe and Anthony Russo, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the Atavist Magazine investigation, The Mastermind follows the exploits of Paul Le Roux, a brilliant programmer/cartel boss who turns informant for the DEA.

* The Real Housewives franchise is expanding its reach in Europe with The Real Housewives of Hungary, set to premiere on VIASAT3 later this year.

* The Kevin Costner-starring drama Yellowstone has cast Kelsey Asbille (Teen Wolf) as Costner’s daughter-in-law Monica. The series is slated to premiere summer 2018 on Paramount Network (currently know as Spike TV).

