David Strathairn Joins The Expanse in 'Significant' Season 3 Role

Alphas alum David Strathairn has closed a deal to join Season 3 of Syfy’s The Expanse, Alcon Television Group announced on Friday.
The Academy Award-nominated actor will play “a substantial character with a significant arc,” the production house revealed. No further details were disclosed.
Oscar-nominated for his role in 2005’s Good Night, and Good Luck, Strathairn’s previous TV credits include The Blacklist, Billions, Z: The Beginning of Everything and The Sopranos, in addition to his aforementioned run as Alphas‘ Dr Rosen.
Based on the novel of the same name written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck under the pen name James S. A. Corey, The Expanse is currently filming Season 3 in Toronto, to premiere in 2018.
Well, I guess that’s one person off the list to be named the new Doctor Who Sunday *g*
Cool. Love the show, love him. Still miss alphas….
With you on that…and when are the suits going to see the gold in TV movie continuations?
Yes!
We don’t really have any representatives of the Martian government yet, and he can definitely play authority figures, so that would be my first guess.