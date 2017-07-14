Blind Item: Drama Series Poised to Whack Fan Fave — In Season Premiere

The producers of a popular series are looking to take a page from Annalise Keating’s killer curriculum.
Rumor has it that an hour-long drama series on one of the Big 5 broadcast networks is poised to kill off one of its most popular characters (an original series regular), while tacking on a time-tripping twist straight out of How to Get Away With Murder.
According to sources, if the storyline is approved by The Powers That Be at the network, the character in question would be murdered in the show’s forthcoming season premiere, at which point the action would jump back two months. Subsequent episodes would continue to chronicle the eight weeks leading up to [REDACTED]’s death all while dropping clues about the party — or parties? — potentially responsible for the shocking crime.
Oh, and to assist you in cracking this particular Blind Item, we went ahead and narrowed the field to nine shows. Yep, the series in question is included in the gallery to the right (click here for direct access). You’re welcome!
I’m guessing Scandal. Fitz – or Olivia – will be killed, since the show is going into it’s final season anyway.
Yes, this blind item screams Scandal.
I have trouble believing that it would be Scandal because a Shonda Rimes show already did this.
So there is precedent for them to do it again. I also think it will be Olivia. That will be one heckuva setup for the final season.
UMMM … This is NOT good for NCIS fans … Michael – any way you can confirm (this is from a 2016 article) “David McCallum is set to exit the show after Season 14. The Scottish actor has been playing Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard since the NCIS debut in 2003. The history buff Medical Examiner has been one of the fan-favorite characters in the show.” (https://www.australianetworknews.com/94495-2/)
“Fans of the American action police procedural television series, NCIS, will not be seeing much of David McCallum, better known as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, as rumors and speculations about McCallum’s potential departure from the NCIS Season 14 cast have finally been confirmed.” (https://www.morningledger.com/ncis-season-14-cast-david-mccallum/13109624/)
Granted, both articles state the season 14 would be the last, and we know it was renewed, but still?????
Maybe Supergirl, with Floriana Lima, who went from series regular to recurring? Would make sense, I think.
She’s not one of the show’s most popular characters,
Um, yes she is. What she isn’t is an original series regular.
She’s pretty popular, but more to the point, she’s not an original series lead.
If the blind item is really Supergirl, it would have to be somebody like J’onn, Winn, or James. I doubt they would go there.
She is a fan favorite
She may be a favorite to some, but the major point is that she isn’t an original series regular. As someone already pointed, on Supergirl that could be James, Winn, or Jon Jonzz. I hope it’s none of them. I pray it’ not this series at all!
Lets move on from this one. Even with the “Powers” line I dont see them killing off Jon or James, so it would have to be Winn and thats just stupid.
“poised to kill off one of its most popular characters (an original series regular)”
That line scratches her off the list.
I don’t think she’s an original character.
I definitely think it’s Supergirl. The article made me think it was one of the CW’s superhero shows, and Supergirl is the only one of those in the gallery.
It’s definitely not Floriana Lima, since she wasn’t in the first season. My guess is Calista Flockhart.
Would explain how there’s been no info about Supergirl season 3. EW has had lots of articles about the other CW shows for their comic con special and nothing about SG. They haven’t gotten the go ahead for this storyline yet.
I was thinking the same show but not sure it’s Floriana’s Maggie.
Need to add. I missed the “original series regular”. Then, I think it’s Cat Grant. With the series relocating to Vancouver, maybe it’s hard to get Calista on the series as recurring.
But, that happened last season as well. Calista was only in 4 eps in Season Two, and garners a lot of positive attention and reviews – she’s irreplaceable as Cat. The only way Cat Grant would be written off (I think) is if Calista was ready to be done.
Plus, it seems like they’ll have other issues to work on (new villain, etc.).
With the time shift I’d think the victim would have a bigger role rather than what recurring implies: unless it’s all front loaded and she were to “refute” in the segment leading to the death then not at all I suppose.
BUT as I think about it she isn’t an original cast member so that eliminates her. And I’m glad, I like the character and would prefer she not “die”.
I seriously doubt it’s Supergirl. This doesn’t fit the show’s lighthearted style at all. Also, Supergirl couldn’t do a flashback story like this, as they have to keep in continuity with the other Arrowverse shows.
My guess is Scandal’s Fitzgerald Grant
My guess? Virginia Madsen on Designated Survivor. Then they go back before the attack a few months to delve more into the conspiracy.
She’s already been announced as leaving, so they wouldn’t need permission. And she’s not one of the most popular.
Good thought, except we know she’s not in the new season at all, so they couldn’t really do flashbacks to the time before she died.
She’s not on the show anymore so thats unlikely.
Scandal..that is my guess!
It sounds like a twist Scandal would go for and considering it’s going to be the final season for the show, it would make the most sense.
Am I the only one who is tired of this narrative? Ugh.
There are creative people out there, right? There are other ways to tell a story than to show the aftermath FIRST then go back in time and draw it all out for the viewer. Don’t get me wrong, killing a main character does build intrigue, but there has to be a new way or at least a less-tired way of telling it.
I’m guessing scandal.
I think it’s probably the Blacklist although Scandal might do it since its under the same production as HTGAWM.
Im hoping its Blacklist and its Keene. The best episodes of the show were when they faked her death the last time. Although if you despise her character as much as I do, I don’t know if she is actually “Popular”. I finally stopped watching the show because she is just annoying everytime she’s on screen.
The only characters essential to Blacklist are Red and Liz, so it’s definitely not going to be her. Especially not after faking her death. The show runners have said as much.
Supergirl was my first thought because Maggie won’t be a regular but then I’m not sure the timelines would sync up for November sweeps 4 way crossover so hmm…
Maggie isnt an original series regular either though
Maggie was not an original series regular.
Yes she was she isn’t now
“Original” series regular means Season 1. Maggie didn’t join the show until Season 2, so she’s disqualified, regardless of her present status.
She wasn’t there season one so she isn’t an original series regular.
If it’s NCIS, it would have to be Ducky, Abby or Gibbs, because those are the three who have been there since the beginning.
Oh God, no. Not Ducky. Or Gibbs. Or Abby. Although this sounds more of a Shonda tactic than anything (and all the references to HTGAWM makes me lean towards Scandal). But I will not watch NCIS anymore if they kill anyone off. (Could be NOLA or LA too)
I’m not sure how they could manage it on NCIS. They need to get Gibbs and McGee out of Paraguay first.
Unless it IS Gibbs. That would suck. It opens with everyone in DC, McGee & Gibbs safely home. Gibbs is murdered, then the action jumps pack to Paraguy, since the murder had something to do with what happened there (Or Abby gets killed as retribution).
But my money is still on Scandal, or maybe Grey’s. (Jo’s ex goes after Alex??)
Grey’s is not one of the 9 shows listed…
yeah … realized that after I posted. My bad.
Sorry about mentioning NOLA and LA – didn’t see the gallery. :(
Please not Scorpion
Based on the wording of the blind item, it can’t be a series with a traditional series run (Sept. – May) Series like NCIS have already started filming and writers returned in June. There’s no way they’d just now be trying to get permission from tptb. These writers are already several episodes into the season.
Scandal. My money is on Jake to die since his character hasn’t really served a purpose for the last few seasons.
Not an original series regular.
Oops! Yep you’re right. God I hope it’s not Fitz.
Exactly what I’m thinking too. And to those saying Fitz-God I hope not. I really want Olivia to ride off into the sunset with Fitz. Killing Jake would make this much more of a possibility.
Jake’s not an original regular.
What if it’s Huck or Quinn?
I’m guessing Josh Molina. I love him, but he’s not used that much.
But he’s the Attorney General of the United States!!??
Josh ask in season one but not a regular til season two
I’m thinking Huck as well. He’s a fan fave.
Scandal makes the most sense considering it’s the last season
Before I saw the series listed, I thought it would have been Riverdale. Now? Scandal.
I would guess Scandal, but all of last season was about who killed Frankie Vargas and was told in a lot of flashbacks, and I just don’t think they’ll go down that road again.
I think it’s The Blacklist, and either Dembe or Ressler will be the unfortunate character.
I hope it’s the Exorcist, Scandal or Supergirl – as I don’t watch those shows. :D
But seriously, I can see this happen on Designated Survivor, Blindspot or The Blacklist. Let’s hope for more cluess before fall season starts!
If it’s Scorpion I’ll hurt somebody. Leave my team of wacky geniuses alone!!!
The only character on Scorpion they could kill off is Cabe, and I just don’t see them doing that all. I don’t believe for a second that it’s Scorpion.
I don’t think so either but they are on the list so I had to say something :-)
I am doubtful that it’s Scorpion….and I’d better be right. That’s the only show listed (and among those that I watch) where I would be devastated to lose any of them.
I can’t see them killing any of that team off, because they ARE the show. Even Cabe has a function in the series which would change the whole dynamics and make the show into something else if he wasn’t around. I doubt it would be him, and I’m praying that it’s not this show.
PLEASE BE SUPERGIRL. The problem there is that she’d be replaced by four Supergirls, like Superman was in the comics. Unless she’s replaced by Matrix, which would be awesome.
But it won’t be Supergirl :(
Unless it is, but they bring her back, which would suck.
If Once Upon A Time was on the list, I’d have guessed Emma.
Thanks for the gallery hints, b/c my first thought was Lindsey on Chicago PD, since she’s leaving without explanation :( (insert sobbing here). So my guess is Jennifer Esposito on NCIS, though you don’t usually make blind items that easy.
Jennifer Esposito isn’t an original cast member though.
One of the hints is “an original series regular.” Esposito was there for only 1 season.
These were my first two guesses also, but they didn’t list Chicago PD & I missed the original cast member hint, so I guess it can’t be Jennifer Esposito.
Whoops, nm, Quinn on NCIS is nowhere near a series original. GAH! Now I’m worried about McGee and Abby!
McGee isn’t an original cast member. He did come in early, but he wasn’t original. the only “originals” left on NCIS are Gibbs, Ducky and Abby
Unless the definition is squishy enough as iirc he did appear in the second episode I.e not the pilot.
Actually, the first episode he was in was Sea.1, Episode 7. So I wouldn’t count him as an original member.
You’re right I should have checked first. Ep 18 UnSEALed. Too late in that season for “original” I agree.
AND ep 7, still not enough, Sub Rosa. When I hit the blank going back after 18 I stopped, probably recurring at that point…
Before I looked at the list, Tim on NCIS popped into my head.
Not original so he should be safe.
Not to mention, I don’t think the show would be THAT cruel to kill off McGee just after he got married and has a baby on the way.
Dowton Abbey says hi
eh it’s probably Once,because since Jennifer Morrison is supposed to appear in the season premiere and that’s it for her, that’s my guess anyway
Look at the gallery-it’s one if those nine shows and not Once cause it’s not there
I didn’t notice there was a gallery
The Blacklist, and Tom Keene? Since the spin-off did not get picked up, they probably don’t know what to do with him. Fitz is probably a good choice, though, except for the re-do of the Vargas thing.
Tom Keene would be my choice. His storyline should have played out a long time ago.
Agreed. The best episodes from last season where the ones without him in them IMHO
It’s already been announced that he’s returning to the series. I doubt if they would kill him off after bringing him back. If it’s Blacklist, my guess is that it would be Ressler, he’s been involved in some pretty tricky stuff lately, especially last season.
Was Ryan Eggold a series regular in the beginning? I thought he was recurring, but I don’t remember.
Don’t really think this fits the CW, but James on Supergirl? They didn’t know what to do with him on last season.
Although they didn’t reveal the character, Arrow did something similar in Season 4. However, James is not one of the most popular characters.
Scandal. They’re going to kill off Liv.
My guess would be Empire maybe
Look at the gallery it’s one if those shows and Empire isn’t there
Cue the Oncers screaming Emma Swan despite Once not being in the gallery.
I hope if it’s SG it’s not Alex or J’onn or Winn.Coukd be Maggie but she’s not a original so I guess that rules her out .Same with Mon El.
I think it’s either NCIS, Scandal or Supergirl. These are three loved shows with a large cast of original series regulars so it’s definitely possible. If it’s Supergirl, then no way is it James Olsen. I really like that character but he is not a fan fave. Maybe Chris Wood who was a series regular in s2 or Floriana, these are two beloved characters and people are saying that CW is still a series regular for season 3 even though Mon El went into the Phantom Zone for the finale. Blacklist could be another one but I dont see how it could be Designated Survivor or Exorcist. Are these shows even liked, do they have fan fave characters? And Elementary was never really an option to me but let’s wait and see
It says ORIGiNAL SERIES REGULAR-a chapter there from the begining-Monel and Maggie are not.James,Winn,J’onn are.
Yeah, I posted with modifying my comment. Super frustrating. but it’s still not James though. No one likes him. If Supergirl then it’s Jon or Winn or Cat, if it’s SCANDAL than it’s Fitz, Olivia or Huck. If it’s NCIS then it’s either Abby or that coroner( have not watched this show in ages, is he even on there. But I know that he and Abby are fan faves) These are my guesses.
James is a comic legacy character who the general public knows. That might be “fan fav” enough for this purpose. Plus, what does he really add? Killing him off with a bang would be the most interesting thing the characters done.
Thinking Erin on Chicago PD. Since Sophia is leaving anyhow.
Show is not listed in the gallery
Supergirl, Cat. It’s not a show about strong women anymore, they just want to focus on the dudes. So I say they’ll probably kill off Cat.
+1
I’m thinking Blindspot. They already jumped ahead a couple of years in their season finale so they would already have to jump back to explain what happened in the interim. I just don’t know who. But then that would be too easy, I guess.
I was thinking Blindspot too. Since 3 of the original characters were left up in limbo in the finale, having been kidnapped, it would make sense to go back 2 months…but then, Jane probably wouldn’t be too involved in that since she’s been climbing a mountain for a while.
From the list, I only watch Supergirl and Scandal. So my money is on either one of those. And I think it’s Supergirl, J’onn J’onzz. David Harewood has recently expressed publicly that he isn’t happy with the way his character is going.
No it wasn’t j’onn he wasn’t happy with it was cyborg super man he didn’t like.
I don’t think it’s NCIS or Scandal. CBS already has some casting brouhaha between Jennifer Espisito on NCIS and the Hawaii Five-O changes. I doubt they would be in the market for another shakeup.
I also feel like Scandal would want to go out with its full original cast intact. Seems like they would want to bring viewers back, rather than risk some leaving if a favorite character is a goner.
NCIS…Abbey is toast!!!
My guess is it’s Watson on Elementary. It scraped a renewal and as far as I’m aware it didn’t get a full season order so that would make sense. Either that or Fitz/Olivia on Scandal as it’s the final season for them, too.
Look at the gallery-it’s one of those showd
Elementary and Scandal are both in the gallery.
Forgot E was in there oops sorru
i actually have a feeling it might me reid from criminal minds…..
thank god, but no. can’t be. Criminal minds isn’t on the list of 9 above.
I’m sorry if this comes through twice. I’m having trouble with Safari on my phone. lol
My guess is Supergirl and J’onn J’onzz. David Harewood has publicly expressed his disdain for Cyborg Superman, so I can see them writing him off.
How about Joe on The Flash? He is beloved fan favorite and original cast member.
Flash isn’t on the list (thank heavens)
Sorry didn’t see list was limited to 9 shows when I posted this.
Patterson on Blindspot so Ash can come back to Critical Role
Bidet
I’m really really hoping it’s not Marcus or Cpt. Gregson on Elementary. Or anybody on Elementary. Also, this doesn’t seem like a Supergirl type of thing; I feel like it’s too light of a show to pull something like this off.
So the death would happen in the premiere, but it hasn’t yet been approved by the network? Does that rule out Blindspot, because they are already filming their season premiere? (Please say yes.)
BLINDSPOT seems the ovious, they show in the season finale time twist with the 2 years laters
so it look like a par for the course
My thoughts exactly.
Jennifer Esposito is leaving. So I’m guessing she’ll be shot, ala Caitlin Todd, Jenny Shepard, Jackie Vance and Diane Sterling, leaving out Ziva David who was blown up. Ha
She was there for only one season and not from s1 so she’s not a ORIGINAL SERIES REGULAR
Scandal, please let it be Fitz. I’ve never liked him. This sort of story would fit Scandal better than most of the other shows, imo. They have so many characters that there would be lots of suspects. And it’s the final season so why not go for something big.
Glad I’m not the only one who wants to see fitz die off lol
Shonda only has one season of Scandal left, and she can really do whatever the heck she wants with it. She basically runs ABC, so the network wouldn’t tell her no. I’m thinking Scandal, because its definitely something she would do.
I don’t think it’s Scandal because as the article says, it’s an arc straight from HTGAWM. Those shows are too close to do the same thing. The only other shows in the gallery that I watch are Supergirl and Designated Survivor so I hope it isn’t either one of those.
I agree with your reasoning as to why I don’t think it’s Scandal.
The Blacklist, Red will be killed
I would love that!!
There would be no series.
I doubt it’s Scorpion. If it’s an NCIS original cast member, that would be pretty shocking, but I don’t see it happening there either.
It’s not gonna be one of the CBS shows. My money’s on Designated Survivor or Scandal.
CBS already did this with The Good Wife…there’s no reason they couldn’t do it again with NCIS or Elementary. ;-)
Feels like Scandal, in which case I’d guess they kill Abby or Fitz, but they did something similar at the start of last season. Blindspot has a major time jump to deal with, so killing an original seems like an odd move. Maybe Elementary kills Marcus Bell or someone from The Blacklist dies.