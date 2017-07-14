Blind Item

Blind Item: Drama Series Poised to Whack Fan Fave — In Season Premiere

By /

The producers of a popular series are looking to take a page from Annalise Keating’s killer curriculum.

Rumor has it that an hour-long drama series on one of the Big 5 broadcast networks is poised to kill off one of its most popular characters (an original series regular), while tacking on a time-tripping twist straight out of How to Get Away With Murder

Blind Item Clue: It's One of These 9 Shows
Blind Item Launch Gallery

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: Major Blind Item Clue About the Series So Bad Its Network Tried to Dump It

According to sources, if the storyline is approved by The Powers That Be at the network, the character in question would be murdered in the show’s forthcoming season premiere, at which point the action would jump back two months. Subsequent episodes would continue to chronicle the eight weeks leading up to [REDACTED]’s death all while dropping clues about the party — or parties? — potentially responsible for the shocking crime.

Oh, and to assist you in cracking this particular Blind Item, we went ahead and narrowed the field to nine shows. Yep, the series in question is included in the gallery to the right (click here for direct access). You’re welcome!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

197 Comments
  1. Jennifer says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    I’m guessing Scandal. Fitz – or Olivia – will be killed, since the show is going into it’s final season anyway.

    Reply
    • Ingmar says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:58 AM

      Yes, this blind item screams Scandal.

      Reply
      • Simon says:
        July 14, 2017 at 11:52 AM

        I have trouble believing that it would be Scandal because a Shonda Rimes show already did this.

        Reply
        • Garbo says:
          July 14, 2017 at 12:06 PM

          So there is precedent for them to do it again. I also think it will be Olivia. That will be one heckuva setup for the final season.

          Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:15 PM

      UMMM … This is NOT good for NCIS fans … Michael – any way you can confirm (this is from a 2016 article) “David McCallum is set to exit the show after Season 14. The Scottish actor has been playing Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard since the NCIS debut in 2003. The history buff Medical Examiner has been one of the fan-favorite characters in the show.” (https://www.australianetworknews.com/94495-2/)

      “Fans of the American action police procedural television series, NCIS, will not be seeing much of David McCallum, better known as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, as rumors and speculations about McCallum’s potential departure from the NCIS Season 14 cast have finally been confirmed.” (https://www.morningledger.com/ncis-season-14-cast-david-mccallum/13109624/)

      Granted, both articles state the season 14 would be the last, and we know it was renewed, but still?????

      Reply
  2. tracyg36 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    Maybe Supergirl, with Floriana Lima, who went from series regular to recurring? Would make sense, I think.

    Reply
    • shemark57 says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:27 AM

      She’s not one of the show’s most popular characters,

      Reply
      • Brian says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:30 AM

        Um, yes she is. What she isn’t is an original series regular.

        Reply
      • Wordsmith says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:31 AM

        She’s pretty popular, but more to the point, she’s not an original series lead.
        If the blind item is really Supergirl, it would have to be somebody like J’onn, Winn, or James. I doubt they would go there.

        Reply
      • Brandy Danforth says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:36 AM

        She is a fan favorite

        Reply
        • JenJ says:
          July 14, 2017 at 11:48 AM

          She may be a favorite to some, but the major point is that she isn’t an original series regular. As someone already pointed, on Supergirl that could be James, Winn, or Jon Jonzz. I hope it’s none of them. I pray it’ not this series at all!

          Reply
          • jericho says:
            July 14, 2017 at 11:54 AM

            Lets move on from this one. Even with the “Powers” line I dont see them killing off Jon or James, so it would have to be Winn and thats just stupid.

    • chiguy79 says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:30 AM

      “poised to kill off one of its most popular characters (an original series regular)”

      That line scratches her off the list.

      Reply
    • Kelly says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:34 AM

      I don’t think she’s an original character.

      Reply
    • Mark says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:42 AM

      I definitely think it’s Supergirl. The article made me think it was one of the CW’s superhero shows, and Supergirl is the only one of those in the gallery.

      It’s definitely not Floriana Lima, since she wasn’t in the first season. My guess is Calista Flockhart.

      Reply
      • dansue says:
        July 14, 2017 at 11:18 AM

        Would explain how there’s been no info about Supergirl season 3. EW has had lots of articles about the other CW shows for their comic con special and nothing about SG. They haven’t gotten the go ahead for this storyline yet.

        Reply
    • Phun says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:44 AM

      I was thinking the same show but not sure it’s Floriana’s Maggie.

      Reply
      • Phun says:
        July 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM

        Need to add. I missed the “original series regular”. Then, I think it’s Cat Grant. With the series relocating to Vancouver, maybe it’s hard to get Calista on the series as recurring.

        Reply
        • Jane Q. Doe says:
          July 14, 2017 at 11:09 AM

          But, that happened last season as well. Calista was only in 4 eps in Season Two, and garners a lot of positive attention and reviews – she’s irreplaceable as Cat. The only way Cat Grant would be written off (I think) is if Calista was ready to be done.
          Plus, it seems like they’ll have other issues to work on (new villain, etc.).

          Reply
    • John NYC says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:47 AM

      With the time shift I’d think the victim would have a bigger role rather than what recurring implies: unless it’s all front loaded and she were to “refute” in the segment leading to the death then not at all I suppose.

      BUT as I think about it she isn’t an original cast member so that eliminates her. And I’m glad, I like the character and would prefer she not “die”.

      Reply
    • kenny38606 says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:08 PM

      I seriously doubt it’s Supergirl. This doesn’t fit the show’s lighthearted style at all. Also, Supergirl couldn’t do a flashback story like this, as they have to keep in continuity with the other Arrowverse shows.

      Reply
  3. Oran says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    My guess is Scandal’s Fitzgerald Grant

    Reply
  4. Jen® (@NatesMama1128) says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    My guess? Virginia Madsen on Designated Survivor. Then they go back before the attack a few months to delve more into the conspiracy.

    Reply
  5. katina says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    Scandal..that is my guess!

    Reply
  6. Paul Dailly says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    It sounds like a twist Scandal would go for and considering it’s going to be the final season for the show, it would make the most sense.

    Reply
  7. Kari Knowles says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    Am I the only one who is tired of this narrative? Ugh.

    There are creative people out there, right? There are other ways to tell a story than to show the aftermath FIRST then go back in time and draw it all out for the viewer. Don’t get me wrong, killing a main character does build intrigue, but there has to be a new way or at least a less-tired way of telling it.

    Reply
  8. 777 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    I’m guessing scandal.

    Reply
  9. MzTeaze says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    I think it’s probably the Blacklist although Scandal might do it since its under the same production as HTGAWM.

    Reply
    • jericho says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:56 AM

      Im hoping its Blacklist and its Keene. The best episodes of the show were when they faked her death the last time. Although if you despise her character as much as I do, I don’t know if she is actually “Popular”. I finally stopped watching the show because she is just annoying everytime she’s on screen.

      Reply
      • Jason says:
        July 14, 2017 at 12:24 PM

        The only characters essential to Blacklist are Red and Liz, so it’s definitely not going to be her. Especially not after faking her death. The show runners have said as much.

        Reply
  10. Rob says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Supergirl was my first thought because Maggie won’t be a regular but then I’m not sure the timelines would sync up for November sweeps 4 way crossover so hmm…

    Reply
  11. Jennifer says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    If it’s NCIS, it would have to be Ducky, Abby or Gibbs, because those are the three who have been there since the beginning.

    Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:32 AM

      Oh God, no. Not Ducky. Or Gibbs. Or Abby. Although this sounds more of a Shonda tactic than anything (and all the references to HTGAWM makes me lean towards Scandal). But I will not watch NCIS anymore if they kill anyone off. (Could be NOLA or LA too)

      Reply
    • Karen says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:33 AM

      I’m not sure how they could manage it on NCIS. They need to get Gibbs and McGee out of Paraguay first.

      Reply
      • Jennifer says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:42 AM

        Unless it IS Gibbs. That would suck. It opens with everyone in DC, McGee & Gibbs safely home. Gibbs is murdered, then the action jumps pack to Paraguy, since the murder had something to do with what happened there (Or Abby gets killed as retribution).

        But my money is still on Scandal, or maybe Grey’s. (Jo’s ex goes after Alex??)

        Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:36 AM

      Sorry about mentioning NOLA and LA – didn’t see the gallery. :(

      Please not Scorpion

      Reply
    • Paige says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:43 AM

      Based on the wording of the blind item, it can’t be a series with a traditional series run (Sept. – May) Series like NCIS have already started filming and writers returned in June. There’s no way they’d just now be trying to get permission from tptb. These writers are already several episodes into the season.

      Reply
  12. M says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Scandal. My money is on Jake to die since his character hasn’t really served a purpose for the last few seasons.

    Reply
  13. LK says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Scandal makes the most sense considering it’s the last season

    Reply
  14. Amit says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    Before I saw the series listed, I thought it would have been Riverdale. Now? Scandal.

    Reply
  15. Chuck says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    I would guess Scandal, but all of last season was about who killed Frankie Vargas and was told in a lot of flashbacks, and I just don’t think they’ll go down that road again.

    I think it’s The Blacklist, and either Dembe or Ressler will be the unfortunate character.

    Reply
  16. Daisy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:29 AM

    I hope it’s the Exorcist, Scandal or Supergirl – as I don’t watch those shows. :D

    But seriously, I can see this happen on Designated Survivor, Blindspot or The Blacklist. Let’s hope for more cluess before fall season starts!

    Reply
  17. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:30 AM

    If it’s Scorpion I’ll hurt somebody. Leave my team of wacky geniuses alone!!!

    Reply
    • Chuck says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:35 AM

      The only character on Scorpion they could kill off is Cabe, and I just don’t see them doing that all. I don’t believe for a second that it’s Scorpion.

      Reply
    • MelindaB says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:40 AM

      I am doubtful that it’s Scorpion….and I’d better be right. That’s the only show listed (and among those that I watch) where I would be devastated to lose any of them.

      Reply
    • JenJ says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:53 AM

      I can’t see them killing any of that team off, because they ARE the show. Even Cabe has a function in the series which would change the whole dynamics and make the show into something else if he wasn’t around. I doubt it would be him, and I’m praying that it’s not this show.

      Reply
  18. Michael Sacal says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    PLEASE BE SUPERGIRL. The problem there is that she’d be replaced by four Supergirls, like Superman was in the comics. Unless she’s replaced by Matrix, which would be awesome.

    But it won’t be Supergirl :(

    Unless it is, but they bring her back, which would suck.

    If Once Upon A Time was on the list, I’d have guessed Emma.

    Reply
  19. ember69 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:32 AM

    Thanks for the gallery hints, b/c my first thought was Lindsey on Chicago PD, since she’s leaving without explanation :( (insert sobbing here). So my guess is Jennifer Esposito on NCIS, though you don’t usually make blind items that easy.

    Reply
  20. ember69 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    Whoops, nm, Quinn on NCIS is nowhere near a series original. GAH! Now I’m worried about McGee and Abby!

    Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:38 AM

      McGee isn’t an original cast member. He did come in early, but he wasn’t original. the only “originals” left on NCIS are Gibbs, Ducky and Abby

      Reply
      • John NYC says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:52 AM

        Unless the definition is squishy enough as iirc he did appear in the second episode I.e not the pilot.

        Reply
        • Jennifer says:
          July 14, 2017 at 10:55 AM

          Actually, the first episode he was in was Sea.1, Episode 7. So I wouldn’t count him as an original member.

          Reply
          • John NYC says:
            July 14, 2017 at 11:03 AM

            You’re right I should have checked first. Ep 18 UnSEALed. Too late in that season for “original” I agree.

          • John NYC says:
            July 14, 2017 at 11:07 AM

            AND ep 7, still not enough, Sub Rosa. When I hit the blank going back after 18 I stopped, probably recurring at that point…

  21. Pat L says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    Before I looked at the list, Tim on NCIS popped into my head.

    Reply
  22. iHeart says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    eh it’s probably Once,because since Jennifer Morrison is supposed to appear in the season premiere and that’s it for her, that’s my guess anyway

    Reply
  23. yermum says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    The Blacklist, and Tom Keene? Since the spin-off did not get picked up, they probably don’t know what to do with him. Fitz is probably a good choice, though, except for the re-do of the Vargas thing.

    Reply
    • George H. says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:13 AM

      Tom Keene would be my choice. His storyline should have played out a long time ago.

      Reply
      • ziggybr549 says:
        July 14, 2017 at 11:20 AM

        Agreed. The best episodes from last season where the ones without him in them IMHO

        Reply
      • JenJ says:
        July 14, 2017 at 11:57 AM

        It’s already been announced that he’s returning to the series. I doubt if they would kill him off after bringing him back. If it’s Blacklist, my guess is that it would be Ressler, he’s been involved in some pretty tricky stuff lately, especially last season.

        Reply
    • Chris says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:25 AM

      Was Ryan Eggold a series regular in the beginning? I thought he was recurring, but I don’t remember.

      Reply
  24. dansue says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Don’t really think this fits the CW, but James on Supergirl? They didn’t know what to do with him on last season.

    Reply
    • Toni says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:12 AM

      Although they didn’t reveal the character, Arrow did something similar in Season 4. However, James is not one of the most popular characters.

      Reply
  25. Troy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    Scandal. They’re going to kill off Liv.

    Reply
  26. patricia marone says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    My guess would be Empire maybe

    Reply
  27. Brandy Danforth says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    Cue the Oncers screaming Emma Swan despite Once not being in the gallery.
    I hope if it’s SG it’s not Alex or J’onn or Winn.Coukd be Maggie but she’s not a original so I guess that rules her out .Same with Mon El.

    Reply
  28. Natalie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    I think it’s either NCIS, Scandal or Supergirl. These are three loved shows with a large cast of original series regulars so it’s definitely possible. If it’s Supergirl, then no way is it James Olsen. I really like that character but he is not a fan fave. Maybe Chris Wood who was a series regular in s2 or Floriana, these are two beloved characters and people are saying that CW is still a series regular for season 3 even though Mon El went into the Phantom Zone for the finale. Blacklist could be another one but I dont see how it could be Designated Survivor or Exorcist. Are these shows even liked, do they have fan fave characters? And Elementary was never really an option to me but let’s wait and see

    Reply
    • brandydanforth81 says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:45 AM

      It says ORIGiNAL SERIES REGULAR-a chapter there from the begining-Monel and Maggie are not.James,Winn,J’onn are.

      Reply
      • Natalie says:
        July 14, 2017 at 10:54 AM

        Yeah, I posted with modifying my comment. Super frustrating. but it’s still not James though. No one likes him. If Supergirl then it’s Jon or Winn or Cat, if it’s SCANDAL than it’s Fitz, Olivia or Huck. If it’s NCIS then it’s either Abby or that coroner( have not watched this show in ages, is he even on there. But I know that he and Abby are fan faves) These are my guesses.

        Reply
    • dansue says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:13 AM

      James is a comic legacy character who the general public knows. That might be “fan fav” enough for this purpose. Plus, what does he really add? Killing him off with a bang would be the most interesting thing the characters done.

      Reply
  29. Connie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    Thinking Erin on Chicago PD. Since Sophia is leaving anyhow.

    Reply
  30. Diz says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    Supergirl, Cat. It’s not a show about strong women anymore, they just want to focus on the dudes. So I say they’ll probably kill off Cat.

    Reply
  31. Kelly says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    I’m thinking Blindspot. They already jumped ahead a couple of years in their season finale so they would already have to jump back to explain what happened in the interim. I just don’t know who. But then that would be too easy, I guess.

    Reply
    • Sara says:
      July 14, 2017 at 11:07 AM

      I was thinking Blindspot too. Since 3 of the original characters were left up in limbo in the finale, having been kidnapped, it would make sense to go back 2 months…but then, Jane probably wouldn’t be too involved in that since she’s been climbing a mountain for a while.

      Reply
  32. Gina says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:42 AM

    From the list, I only watch Supergirl and Scandal. So my money is on either one of those. And I think it’s Supergirl, J’onn J’onzz. David Harewood has recently expressed publicly that he isn’t happy with the way his character is going.

    Reply
  33. Landry Dale says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    I don’t think it’s NCIS or Scandal. CBS already has some casting brouhaha between Jennifer Espisito on NCIS and the Hawaii Five-O changes. I doubt they would be in the market for another shakeup.

    I also feel like Scandal would want to go out with its full original cast intact. Seems like they would want to bring viewers back, rather than risk some leaving if a favorite character is a goner.

    Reply
  34. JTQ says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    NCIS…Abbey is toast!!!

    Reply
  35. Shazza (UK) says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    My guess is it’s Watson on Elementary. It scraped a renewal and as far as I’m aware it didn’t get a full season order so that would make sense. Either that or Fitz/Olivia on Scandal as it’s the final season for them, too.

    Reply
  36. Rushda says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    i actually have a feeling it might me reid from criminal minds…..

    Reply
  37. Gina says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    I’m sorry if this comes through twice. I’m having trouble with Safari on my phone. lol
    My guess is Supergirl and J’onn J’onzz. David Harewood has publicly expressed his disdain for Cyborg Superman, so I can see them writing him off.

    Reply
  38. Butch says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    How about Joe on The Flash? He is beloved fan favorite and original cast member.

    Reply
  39. Arizona says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    Patterson on Blindspot so Ash can come back to Critical Role

    Reply
  40. 51cards says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    I’m really really hoping it’s not Marcus or Cpt. Gregson on Elementary. Or anybody on Elementary. Also, this doesn’t seem like a Supergirl type of thing; I feel like it’s too light of a show to pull something like this off.

    Reply
  41. Kristina says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    So the death would happen in the premiere, but it hasn’t yet been approved by the network? Does that rule out Blindspot, because they are already filming their season premiere? (Please say yes.)

    Reply
  42. El S Boy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    BLINDSPOT seems the ovious, they show in the season finale time twist with the 2 years laters
    so it look like a par for the course

    Reply
  43. lame says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:58 AM

    Jennifer Esposito is leaving. So I’m guessing she’ll be shot, ala Caitlin Todd, Jenny Shepard, Jackie Vance and Diane Sterling, leaving out Ziva David who was blown up. Ha

    Reply
  44. Gospino says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    Scandal, please let it be Fitz. I’ve never liked him. This sort of story would fit Scandal better than most of the other shows, imo. They have so many characters that there would be lots of suspects. And it’s the final season so why not go for something big.

    Reply
  45. Anna says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    Shonda only has one season of Scandal left, and she can really do whatever the heck she wants with it. She basically runs ABC, so the network wouldn’t tell her no. I’m thinking Scandal, because its definitely something she would do.

    Reply
  46. MattySi says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    I don’t think it’s Scandal because as the article says, it’s an arc straight from HTGAWM. Those shows are too close to do the same thing. The only other shows in the gallery that I watch are Supergirl and Designated Survivor so I hope it isn’t either one of those.

    Reply
  47. Jay (@jaymez33) says:
    July 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM

    The Blacklist, Red will be killed

    Reply
  48. CF says:
    July 14, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    I doubt it’s Scorpion. If it’s an NCIS original cast member, that would be pretty shocking, but I don’t see it happening there either.

    Reply
  49. Chance says:
    July 14, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    It’s not gonna be one of the CBS shows. My money’s on Designated Survivor or Scandal.

    Reply
    • DryHeat says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:19 PM

      CBS already did this with The Good Wife…there’s no reason they couldn’t do it again with NCIS or Elementary. ;-)

      Reply
  50. Alamin Yohannes 🇪🇷 (@AlaminYohannes) says:
    July 14, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    Feels like Scandal, in which case I’d guess they kill Abby or Fitz, but they did something similar at the start of last season. Blindspot has a major time jump to deal with, so killing an original seems like an odd move. Maybe Elementary kills Marcus Bell or someone from The Blacklist dies.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 