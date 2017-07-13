Walking Dead Shuts Down Production After Stuntman Seriously Injured

One of TV’s biggest shows has halted production following a real-life tragedy.

Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead has temporarily stopped filming after stuntman John Bernecker was seriously injured on the show’s Atlanta set on Wednesday, according to our sister site Variety. Bernecker fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor, suffering head injuries that led to him being rushed to a local hospital, where he is reportedly in intensive care.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” the network said in a statement. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bernecker is a veteran Hollywood stuntman, having worked on movies like Logan, The Fate of the Furious and the upcoming Black Panther, along with TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, Scream Queens and Into the Badlands.

Walking Dead co-star Lauren Cohan (Maggie) offered her best wishes on Twitter:

Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today. ❤️ — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 13, 2017

No word on when TWD might resume production, but the cast and producers are still slated to hit San Diego Comic-Con for a panel next Friday. Season 8 of the zombie thriller is set to premiere this fall.