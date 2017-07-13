General Hospital Is Bringing Back Stone Cates — Find Out When and Why

Longtime General Hospital fans — as well as a certain mobster — will get an emotional blast from the past when soap alum Michael Sutton reprises his role as dearly departed Stone Cates.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Sutton, a Daytime Emmy nominee for the role he originally played from 1993 to 1995, will briefly return to the ABC sudser sometime in August.

Of course, Stone Cates very famously and tragically died in late 1995, of AIDS-related illness, in one of daytime-TV’s most acclaimed storylines. As such, Sutton’s encore is shrouded in some mystery, but TVLine can report that it is triggered by Sonny, Stone’s onetime guardian/brother figure, going through a time of great crisis. (Sutton previously reprised the role for a few days in September 2010, when Robin Scorpio was trapped in a well and her true love appeared as a figment of her battered psyche.)

