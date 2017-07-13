General Hospital Is Bringing Back Stone Cates — Find Out When and Why

Longtime General Hospital fans — as well as a certain mobster — will get an emotional blast from the past when soap alum Michael Sutton reprises his role as dearly departed Stone Cates.
TVLine has learned exclusively that Sutton, a Daytime Emmy nominee for the role he originally played from 1993 to 1995, will briefly return to the ABC sudser sometime in August.
Of course, Stone Cates very famously and tragically died in late 1995, of AIDS-related illness, in one of daytime-TV’s most acclaimed storylines. As such, Sutton’s encore is shrouded in some mystery, but TVLine can report that it is triggered by Sonny, Stone’s onetime guardian/brother figure, going through a time of great crisis. (Sutton previously reprised the role for a few days in September 2010, when Robin Scorpio was trapped in a well and her true love appeared as a figment of her battered psyche.)
Are you interested to see Stone again, this time apparently helping out another important person from his too-short life?
I only watch the last few minutes of the show and the preview of the next episode because I can’t quite quit GH. A Michael Sutton sighting is always a good thing.
I’m sure this will backe cry, cause this was back in the GH heyday when I loved Sonny. Hopefully my Sonny hate on now won’t taint the scenes. I did love this return with Kimberly.
OMG this is awesome!! I loved Stone and Robin’s story.
I loved their story as well. I’m looking forward to this!
It will be great to see Stone again – he was such a great character. I always love to see the departed return.
I’d sure like to know how these writers think they can convince their audiences that their characters can DIE, then be brought back to LIFE and good health. I’d like to know if they are portraying their actors as GOD !
They aren’t bringing him back to life, it’s likely just a scene with Sonny in turmoil talking to a vision of Stone. Calm down.
I’ll take a week or so of episodes with Stone’s ghost over Steve Burton back on contract any day of the week!
Word. It’s a ratings stunt, for sure, but at least it’s a short run without (presumably) a contrived return from the dead. How are they going to explain other Jason’s absence? Got lost in the woods and mistook himself for a tree.?
Amen!
I think its ridiculous to bring him back!
That was such a great storyline. I was hooked on GH and used to sit in front of my little tv with rabbit ears after school to watch. Stone’s death and BJ’s accident made me bawl buckets of tears.
I love to see Stone even if only in ghost/spirit form. Michael Sutton was phenomenal as Stone Cates. His reprisals just reinforce how remarkable the Robin/Stone AIDS story line was even so many years later and introduce it to a new audience.
i think its genius. Cant wait.
No. I want to see Morgan, the original Morgan come back.
No body ever found. Lots of potential complications. Morgan’s return seems inevitable. Now, Nikolas…