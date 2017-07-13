Exclusive
General Hospital Stone Returns
Courtesy of ABC

General Hospital Is Bringing Back Stone Cates — Find Out When and Why

By /

Longtime General Hospital fans — as well as a certain mobster — will get an emotional blast from the past when soap alum Michael Sutton reprises his role as dearly departed Stone Cates.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Sutton, a Daytime Emmy nominee for the role he originally played from 1993 to 1995, will briefly return to the ABC sudser sometime in August.

Of course, Stone Cates very famously and tragically died in late 1995, of AIDS-related illness, in one of daytime-TV’s most acclaimed storylines. As such, Sutton’s encore is shrouded in some mystery, but TVLine can report that it is triggered by Sonny, Stone’s onetime guardian/brother figure, going through a time of great crisis. (Sutton previously reprised the role for a few days in September 2010, when Robin Scorpio was trapped in a well and her true love appeared as a figment of her battered psyche.)

Are you interested to see Stone again, this time apparently helping out another important person from his too-short life?

16 Comments
  1. Maxsmom says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:03 PM

    I only watch the last few minutes of the show and the preview of the next episode because I can’t quite quit GH. A Michael Sutton sighting is always a good thing.

    Reply
  2. Ash says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    I’m sure this will backe cry, cause this was back in the GH heyday when I loved Sonny. Hopefully my Sonny hate on now won’t taint the scenes. I did love this return with Kimberly.

    Reply
  3. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    OMG this is awesome!! I loved Stone and Robin’s story.

    Reply
  4. mary says:
    July 13, 2017 at 2:49 PM

    It will be great to see Stone again – he was such a great character. I always love to see the departed return.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      July 13, 2017 at 3:12 PM

      I’d sure like to know how these writers think they can convince their audiences that their characters can DIE, then be brought back to LIFE and good health. I’d like to know if they are portraying their actors as GOD !

      Reply
      • Sheila says:
        July 13, 2017 at 4:07 PM

        They aren’t bringing him back to life, it’s likely just a scene with Sonny in turmoil talking to a vision of Stone. Calm down.

        Reply
  5. Ronnie Anthony says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    I’ll take a week or so of episodes with Stone’s ghost over Steve Burton back on contract any day of the week!

    Reply
  6. Rita says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    I think its ridiculous to bring him back!

    Reply
  7. dansue says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:40 PM

    That was such a great storyline. I was hooked on GH and used to sit in front of my little tv with rabbit ears after school to watch. Stone’s death and BJ’s accident made me bawl buckets of tears.

    Reply
  8. David says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:42 PM

    I love to see Stone even if only in ghost/spirit form. Michael Sutton was phenomenal as Stone Cates. His reprisals just reinforce how remarkable the Robin/Stone AIDS story line was even so many years later and introduce it to a new audience.

    Reply
  9. kathy myers says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    i think its genius. Cant wait.

    Reply
  10. Mary Palmer says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    No. I want to see Morgan, the original Morgan come back.

    Reply
