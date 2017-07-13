Emmy Nominations: Gotham's Quiet Punch, Crazy Ex's Nice 'A--,' Girl Meets Last Hurrah and Other Fun Facts

As nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards continue to be processed, TVLine drills down to take a look at some of the quieter (and fun) trends.

DC VS. MARVEL | Though the CW’s bigger-than-ever superhero slate went 0-fer, one of Fox’s DC Comics entries, Gotham, racked up three nominations, including for stunt work (where it’s up against The Blacklist, Blindspot, MacGyver and Marvel’s Luke Cage). From the Marvel-verse, in addition to Luke Cage‘s aforementioned nod, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s “Slingshot” webisodes will vie for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN | Of the shows that ended this past TV season, HBO’s Girls (with a trio of guest actor contenders) and Showtime’s long-gone Penny Dreadful each netted four nods. American Crime, 2 Broke Girls and Black Sails scored two each, while Sense8 (which is getting a wrap-up-movie), Masters of Sex, Bloodline and Last Man Standing each netted one nom. Also, the unceremoniously cancelled Girl Meets World will vie for Outstanding Children’s Program (alongside the likes of School of Rock and Star Wars Rebels).

NOTE-WORTHY | Neither The Flash‘s nor Once Upon a Time‘s musical episodes elicited a single nomination in song categories. That said, it’s glorious to see both Crazy Ex-Girlfreind‘s “We Tapped That Ass” and Kimmy Schmidt‘s “Hell No” make the cut in the Original Music & Lyrics contest.

#TGIT NEARLY #MIA | With Scandal shut out for a second consecutive year, How to Get Away With Murder‘s Viola Davis and TV mom Cicely Tyson represent Shondaland’s only contenders.

ROA-NOPE! | Though past chapters of American Horror Story have regularly earned at least supporting acting nominations, Roanoke scared up only technical nods, four of ’em, mainly for make-up and hair.

THIS ‘N’ THAT | Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime special will tackle no less than six categories, including Outstanding Special Class Program…. The Good Fight will fight FEUD, Westworld and others for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music honors…. Having last year competed for Best Drama and won for Lead Actor, Mr. Robot‘s only major nod this time around is for guest star BD Wong…. In addition to its showier nominations, This Is Us also is up for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.