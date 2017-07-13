Emmys 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Nominations were announced on Thursday morning for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, to be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony live, with The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert serving as host.

TVLine is detailing the major nominees below, as they are announced/reported. Your job, as opinionated consumers of TV, is to storm the Comments section with gushes of glee… or eruptions of righteous outrage! (Reminder: Orphan Black, Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks were NOT eligible this year, while last summer’s Orange Is the New Black Season 4 WAS.)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA (2016 winner: Game of Thrones)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Rami Malek)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Tatiana Maslany)

Viola Davis, HTGAWM

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Even Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Maggie Smith)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Ben Mendelsohn)

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Margo Martindale, The Americans)

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY (2016 winner: Veep)

Atlanta

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Jeffrey Tambor)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Kate McKinnon)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Louie Anderson)

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, SNL)

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Peter Scolari, Girls)

TV MOVIE

LIMITED SERIES (2016 winner: People vs. O.J. Simpson)

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD

Genius

The Night Of

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Sarah Paulson, People vs. O.J.)

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD

Susan Sarandon, FEUD

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Courtney B. Vance, People vs. O.J.)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Regina King, American Crime)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2015 winner: Sterling K. Brown, People vs. O.J.)

REALITY SHOW HOST (2016 winner: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race)

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (2016 winner: The Voice)

VARIETY TALK SERIES (2016 winner: Last Week Tonight)

