Emmys 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Nominations were announced on Thursday morning for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, to be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
CBS will broadcast the ceremony live, with The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert serving as host.
Orphan Black, Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks were NOT eligible this year, while last summer's Orange Is the New Black Season 4 WAS.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA (2016 winner: Game of Thrones)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Rami Malek)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Tatiana Maslany)
Viola Davis, HTGAWM
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Even Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Maggie Smith)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Ben Mendelsohn)
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Margo Martindale, The Americans)
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY (2016 winner: Veep)
Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Jeffrey Tambor)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Kate McKinnon)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Louie Anderson)
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, SNL)
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Peter Scolari, Girls)
TV MOVIE
LIMITED SERIES (2016 winner: People vs. O.J. Simpson)
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD
Genius
The Night Of
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Sarah Paulson, People vs. O.J.)
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD
Susan Sarandon, FEUD
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Courtney B. Vance, People vs. O.J.)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Regina King, American Crime)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2015 winner: Sterling K. Brown, People vs. O.J.)
REALITY SHOW HOST (2016 winner: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race)
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (2016 winner: The Voice)
VARIETY TALK SERIES (2016 winner: Last Week Tonight)
