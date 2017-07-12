Teen Choice Awards 2017
Courtesy of The CW (2), ABC

Teen Choice Awards 2017: Riverdale, 'Captain Swan,' Teri Hatcher and More Nab Nominations in Final Wave

By /

Big surprises are in store for America’s premier surf-themed award show.

The second wave of 2017 Teen Choice Award nominees was unleashed Wednesday, revealing some truly epic match-ups between your favorite ‘ships, stars and shows. Plenty of TVLine staples are well-represented, with RiverdalePretty Little Liars and The Flash adding a healthy helping of nominations to their piles.

(And can we take a minute to process Teri Hatcher scoring a nom for Choice TV Villain? #LongLiveQueenRhea)

Scroll down for the full list of Teen Choice nominees — you can also click here to read the first wave — then drop a comment: Who/what will you root for when the ceremony airs Sunday, Aug. 13 on Fox?

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Cory Michael Smith – Gotham
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars
Josh Segarra – Arrow
Mark Pellegrino – Supernatural
Teri Hatcher – Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
Stranger Things
This is Us
Timeless

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale
#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars
#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl
#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters
#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Kurt Russell – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale
Malcolm Barrett – Timeless

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time
Josh Gad – Beauty and the Beast
Michael Rooker – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
RJ Cyler – Power Rangers
Taylor Lautner – Scream Queens

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
America’s Got Talent
Beat Shazam
The Bold Type
The Fosters
So You Think You Can Dance
Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Cody Christian – Teen Wolf
David Lambert – The Fosters
Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Kyle Harris – Stitchers
Noah Centineo – The Fosters
Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Aisha Dee – The Bold Type
Cierra Ramirez – The Fosters
Hilary Duff – Younger
Holland Roden – Teen Wolf
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Shelley Hennig – Teen Wolf

1 Comment
  1. Al says:
    July 12, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    Does anyone take these seriously lol 😂

