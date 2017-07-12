Teen Choice Awards 2017: Riverdale, 'Captain Swan,' Teri Hatcher and More Nab Nominations in Final Wave

Big surprises are in store for America’s premier surf-themed award show.

The second wave of 2017 Teen Choice Award nominees was unleashed Wednesday, revealing some truly epic match-ups between your favorite ‘ships, stars and shows. Plenty of TVLine staples are well-represented, with Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars and The Flash adding a healthy helping of nominations to their piles.

(And can we take a minute to process Teri Hatcher scoring a nom for Choice TV Villain? #LongLiveQueenRhea)

Scroll down for the full list of Teen Choice nominees — you can also click here to read the first wave — then drop a comment: Who/what will you root for when the ceremony airs Sunday, Aug. 13 on Fox?

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Cory Michael Smith – Gotham

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars

Josh Segarra – Arrow

Mark Pellegrino – Supernatural

Teri Hatcher – Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

Stranger Things

This is Us

Timeless

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100

#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale

#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars

#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl

#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters

#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Kurt Russell – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Malcolm Barrett – Timeless

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Josh Gad – Beauty and the Beast

Michael Rooker – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

RJ Cyler – Power Rangers

Taylor Lautner – Scream Queens

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

America’s Got Talent

Beat Shazam

The Bold Type

The Fosters

So You Think You Can Dance

Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Cody Christian – Teen Wolf

David Lambert – The Fosters

Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters

Kyle Harris – Stitchers

Noah Centineo – The Fosters

Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Aisha Dee – The Bold Type

Cierra Ramirez – The Fosters

Hilary Duff – Younger

Holland Roden – Teen Wolf

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Shelley Hennig – Teen Wolf