Chicago P.D.: Jon Seda to Return as Series Regular for Season 5

Jon Seda is moving back to his old digs at Chicago P.D.
In the wake of Chicago Justice‘s cancellation, the actor will return to the police drama as a series regular for Season 5, TVLine has learned.
Seda departed P.D. in the middle of Season 4 to join the legal offshoot, where his detective character Antonio Dawson transitioned into working as an investigator in the district attorney’s office. But the move was short-lived: Justice was axed in late May.
“It’s a pleasure to have Jon back on Chicago P.D.,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. “We have been working together for more than 20 years, and I hope there are many more to come.”
P.D.‘s Intelligence unit may look a little different to Antonio when he returns to work: As previously reported, Sophia Bush is exiting her role as Det. Erin Lindsay after four seasons on the series.
Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10/9c on NBC.
In other news the sky is blue and water is wet. Everyone knew this was going to happen
It is always good news when they don’t mess things up. Hoping is not knowing, and I’m glad TVLine confirmed the strong possibility. Something going right in this crazy world is always news.
The husband and I will miss Chicago Justice…bummer, man. However, we are happy Antonio is coming back to PD.
This news makes me happy. How will the upcoming season of Chicago PD fare now that Jon Seda is back in the wake of the cancellation of Chicago Justice and moving forward in life without Sophia Bush?
Any word yet on why Sophia Bush left? I’m surprised there hasn’t been any word from Sophia or the showrunners. As a fan of hers I would love to know why she did this. I really think the fans deserve some sort of explanation.
Have a feeling we’ll get an official statement after the premiere. NBC and Co. seem to think that finale was a cliffhanger and that no one reads TVline or other credible sources who’ve confirmed Sophia’s exit
Happy but this
A- doesn’t make up for losing Sophia
B- doesn’t make up for cancellation Justice
Same – I expected as much anyway.
A – True.
B – Also, true.