Chicago P.D.: Jon Seda to Return as Series Regular for Season 5

Jon Seda is moving back to his old digs at Chicago P.D.

In the wake of Chicago Justice‘s cancellation, the actor will return to the police drama as a series regular for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

Seda departed P.D. in the middle of Season 4 to join the legal offshoot, where his detective character Antonio Dawson transitioned into working as an investigator in the district attorney’s office. But the move was short-lived: Justice was axed in late May.

“It’s a pleasure to have Jon back on Chicago P.D.,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. “We have been working together for more than 20 years, and I hope there are many more to come.”

P.D.‘s Intelligence unit may look a little different to Antonio when he returns to work: As previously reported, Sophia Bush is exiting her role as Det. Erin Lindsay after four seasons on the series.

Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10/9c on NBC.