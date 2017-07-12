Episodes Season 5 'PSA' Teaser: Matt Admits He's Been a Real... 'Turd'

Exclusive

Knowing when to admit you’re wrong is a lesson Matt LeBlanc puts to use in a teaser for the fifth and final season of Showtime’s Episodes that also doubles as a cheeky riff a certain network’s “The More You Know” PSA campaign.

In this installment of “The Matt You Know,” the fictional LeBlanc apologizes to Pucks creators Sean and Beverly for being a real… turd over the years, as symbolized by his gift to them — a giant, upholstered poo.

Is Matt only sorry, though? Or does he have an agenda behind the apology? Press play above to see what he is really up to, as Season 5 gets underway on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10/9c, where it will lead out of Ray Donovan’s new season.

