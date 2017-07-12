Empire/Star Crossover Confirmed — It's Cookie vs. Carlotta (Watch Teaser)

It’s now official: The Empire and Star universes will collide this fall via a crossover event that will bring Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie and Queen Latifah’s Carlotta face-to-face for the first time.

Confirming TVLine’s scoop from last week, Fox announced on Wednesday that the mashup of Lee Daniels’ two musical-themed dramas will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, beginning with Empire‘s Season 4 premiere at 8/7c and concluding with Star‘s Season 2 premiere at 9/8c.

Specific details of the crossover are being kept under wraps, although Fox confirms Latifah will bring her Star diva over to Empire and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett (Jamal) will pop into Star.

Fox also released the following loglines for Empire and Star‘s premiere installments: