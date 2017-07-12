Fall TV Preview

Empire/Star Crossover Confirmed — It's Cookie vs. Carlotta (Watch Teaser)

By /

It’s now official: The Empire and Star universes will collide this fall via a crossover event that will bring Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie and Queen Latifah’s Carlotta face-to-face for the first time.

Confirming TVLine’s scoop from last week, Fox announced on Wednesday that the mashup of Lee Daniels’ two musical-themed dramas will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27, beginning with Empire‘s Season 4 premiere at 8/7c and concluding with Star‘s Season 2 premiere at 9/8c.

TV Stars Back at Work: Fall 2017 Photos
Launch Gallery

Specific details of the crossover are being kept under wraps, although Fox confirms Latifah will bring her Star diva over to Empire and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett (Jamal) will pop into Star.

Fox also released the following loglines for Empire and Star‘s premiere installments:

On the brink of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary, Lucious is making his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas, while all members of the Lyon family, as well as Lucious’ nurse, Claudia (guest star Demi Moore), have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties. Then, on Star, the girls – with Carlotta as their manager – continue to face roadblocks, despite their victory at Atlanta NextFest.

