Emmy Nominations: My Fearless Predix

The wait is almost over. Nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday at 11:30 am ET

(watch them live right here on TVLine) and here’s what I can promise you: HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan will dominate the limited series categories, NBC’s Trump-fueled Saturday Night Live will walk away with one of its largest nomination hauls ever, and the list of egregious snubs will be as long as it will be painful. Beyond that, it’s a total crap shoot.

Just kidding! I already glimpsed the final nominations via my freshly Windexed crystal ball and I’m sharing my findings with you because I believe in total and complete transparency when it comes to showing off how prescient I am.

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Veep

Master of None

Transparent

Black-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

COMEDY ACTRESS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent)

Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Timothy Simons (Veep)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (The Big Bang Theory)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)

Angela Bassett (Master of None)

Laura Dern (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)

Hugh Laurie (Veep)

Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)

Peter Scolari (Girls)

Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

DRAMA SERIES

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Crown

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Westworld

The Leftovers

DRAMA ACTRESS

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Carrie Coon (The Leftovers)

DRAMA ACTOR

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Justin Theroux (The Leftovers)

Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel)

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)

Margo Martindale (The Americans)

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)

Adina Porter (Underground)

Kristen Chenoweth (American Gods)

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex)

Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)

Dylan Baker (The Good Fight)

LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Fargo

American Crime

TV MOVIE

The Wizard of Lies

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Black Mirror

Churchill’s Secret

TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES ACTRESS

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Oprah Winfrey (Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life)

TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Shailene Woodly (Big Little Lies)

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo)

TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Martin Freeman (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Hank Azaria (The Wizard of Lies)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Dancing With the Stars

REALITY HOST

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

Tom Bergeron (Dancing With the Stars)

Alec Baldwin (Match Game)

Steve Harvey (Little Big Shots)

Carson Daly (The Voice)

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Late Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon