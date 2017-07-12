Emmy Nominations: My Fearless Predix

The wait is almost over. Nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday at 11:30 am ET
(watch them live right here on TVLine) and here’s what I can promise you: HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan will dominate the limited series categories, NBC’s Trump-fueled Saturday Night Live will walk away with one of its largest nomination hauls ever, and the list of egregious snubs will be as long as it will be painful. Beyond that, it’s a total crap shoot.
Just kidding! I already glimpsed the final nominations via my freshly Windexed crystal ball and I’m sharing my findings with you because I believe in total and complete transparency when it comes to showing off how prescient I am.
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Veep
Master of None
Transparent
Black-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
COMEDY ACTRESS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
COMEDY ACTOR
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Timothy Simons (Veep)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS
Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (The Big Bang Theory)
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)
Angela Bassett (Master of None)
Laura Dern (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
COMEDY GUEST ACTOR
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)
Hugh Laurie (Veep)
Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)
Peter Scolari (Girls)
Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
DRAMA SERIES
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Westworld
The Leftovers
DRAMA ACTRESS
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Carrie Coon (The Leftovers)
DRAMA ACTOR
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Justin Theroux (The Leftovers)
Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel)
DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)
Margo Martindale (The Americans)
DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS
Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)
Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)
Adina Porter (Underground)
Kristen Chenoweth (American Gods)
DRAMA GUEST ACTOR
Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)
Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex)
Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)
Dylan Baker (The Good Fight)
LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Fargo
American Crime
TV MOVIE
The Wizard of Lies
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Black Mirror
Churchill’s Secret
TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES ACTRESS
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Oprah Winfrey (Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life)
TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES ACTOR
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Jude Law (The Young Pope)
TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Shailene Woodly (Big Little Lies)
Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Regina King (American Crime)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo)
TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Martin Freeman (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Hank Azaria (The Wizard of Lies)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Dancing With the Stars
REALITY HOST
RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)
Tom Bergeron (Dancing With the Stars)
Alec Baldwin (Match Game)
Steve Harvey (Little Big Shots)
Carson Daly (The Voice)
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
I realize it’s a crowded field, but no Ann Dowd for Handmaid’s Tale or The Leftovers? Hoping she finally gets recognized.
I feel House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt would be nominated for Drama and Comedy Series.
Master of None – Comedy? Viola Davis – Comedy Actor?