Claws Renewed for Season 2

TNT’s Claws has nailed a second season.

The cabler announced the crime dramedy’s renewal Wednesday.

“Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said via statement. “These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week.”

CLAWS, which TVLine gave a very positive review, premiered in June; the first episode also earned high marks from TVLine readers.

Season 2 of the Niecy Nash-led series is slated to premiere in 2018. The Season 1 finale will air Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9/8c.

3 Comments
  1. Eric7740 says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    I would just love it if it were more funny!!! Niecy is a comedian and her talents are being woefully underused!!!

    Reply
    • Andy Swift says:
      July 12, 2017 at 11:46 AM

      I would argue that her talents are finally being used to their fullest. She’s funny, but her range is so much wider than that, and they’re really giving her a chance to explore the full spectrum.

      Reply
  2. Ray says:
    July 12, 2017 at 11:39 AM

    This show built an entire cast using actors that were farther down the call sheet on other hit shows and made a really funny entertaining show. Some of the storylines can be way out there but that’s part of the charm. Glad to hear about the early pickup.

    Reply
