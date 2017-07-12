Claws Renewed for Season 2

TNT’s Claws has nailed a second season.

The cabler announced the crime dramedy’s renewal Wednesday.

“Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said via statement. “These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week.”

CLAWS, which TVLine gave a very positive review, premiered in June; the first episode also earned high marks from TVLine readers.

RELATEDJennifer Connelly to Star in Snowpiercer Series Adaptation at TNT

Season 2 of the Niecy Nash-led series is slated to premiere in 2018. The Season 1 finale will air Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9/8c.

Are you happy to hear that Claws is coming back? Sound off in the comments!