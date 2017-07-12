Amber Stevens West Joins Fox's Ghosted as New Series Regular

The Carmichael Show‘s Amber Stevens West has quickly bounced back from the NBC sitcom’s cancellation: The Greek alum is joining the cast of Fox’s new paranormal comedy Ghosted as a series regular, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The series centers on the unlikely partnership between a cynical skeptic (The Office‘s Craig Robinson) and a genius “true believer” (Parks and Recreation‘s Adam Scott) who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

West will co-star as Annie, a smart, fun and down-to-earth tech specialist/weapons expert at the Bureau Underground. Annie is an idealist who believes in the Bureau’s mission — but as passionate as she is about designing high-grade weaponry to battle paranormal enemies, she’s equally excited about hanging with her dog, drinking cheap rosé and watching the latest hit TV series.

The cast also includes Ally Walker (The Profiler) and Adeel Akhtar (The Night Manager). Edi Patterson (Vice Principals), who played Delilah in the pilot, will not be continuing with the series.

Ghosted is slated to premiere Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.