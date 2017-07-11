The L Word
Courtesy of Showtime

The L Word Revival Eyed at Showtime

By /

The L Word is getting the R Word.

Showtime is developing a revival of its seminal lesbian-themed drama series, which ran on the premium cabler from 2004 to 2009, TVLine has confirmed. Three of the original series’ stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey are expected to reprise their respective roles as Bette, Shane and Alice as well as serve as exec producers.

Per Deadline, the trio would be “surrounded by a new ensemble of women, with the sequel following their lives, loves and tribulations.”

L Word creator Ilene Chaiken (who now runs Empire) will serve as an EP on the revival should it move forward.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Jose says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:21 AM

    any word on if they are resolving Jennys murder? since it seems the 3 main characters did not go to prison.

    Reply
  2. Shaun says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    Well,I enjoyed the show for the most part.Willing to give it another go.

    Reply
  3. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:28 AM

    Can Queer As Folk be far behind? I kinda hope they don’t go there. Sometimes it’s best just to let things be.

    Reply
  4. Yolanda says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    Hell yes! But only with the old cast. I’mean not gonna care about newbies. I want to watch Bettina, Helena, Shane, Alice, Kit and others. Oh and something tells me Jennyou didn’t die in the end. At least I pretend the whole sixth season was some freaking nightmare.

    Reply
  5. Missy says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    So, this is what Chaiken’ cryptic tweet, the other month, was about? How intriguing!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 