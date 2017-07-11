The L Word Revival Eyed at Showtime

The L Word is getting the R Word.

Showtime is developing a revival of its seminal lesbian-themed drama series, which ran on the premium cabler from 2004 to 2009, TVLine has confirmed. Three of the original series’ stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey are expected to reprise their respective roles as Bette, Shane and Alice as well as serve as exec producers.

Per Deadline, the trio would be “surrounded by a new ensemble of women, with the sequel following their lives, loves and tribulations.”

L Word creator Ilene Chaiken (who now runs Empire) will serve as an EP on the revival should it move forward.