Michael C Hall Safe Cast Netflix
Shutterstock

Michael C. Hall to Star in Netflix's Safe

By /

It’s been nearly four years since Michael C. Hall wrapped Dexter in a clear, plastic sheet, and now he’s got a new gigSafe, Netflix’s upcoming thriller from mystery author Harlan Coben.

Per our sister site Deadline, Hall will star as Tom, a widower raising two teenage daughters in a gated community. One of the girls sneaks out to a party one evening, then there’s a murder and a disappearance, and pretty soon secrets are coming to the fore.

 Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless) will write and executive-produce alongside Coben, among others. Studiocanal’s RED will produce, and Netflix will have streaming rights outside of France.

The eight-part Safe is in production now, with a slated 2018 premiere.

Since Dexter‘s finale in 2013, Hall has voiced several animated characters in series like Justice League and Star vs. the Forces of EvilSafe will mark his return to live action TV.

2 Comments
  1. simplediscourse says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    This is great, but still holding out for a Dexter spinoff.

    Reply
  2. T. says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    Outside of France ?

    F***ed again :( so unfair

    Reply
