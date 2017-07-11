Michael C. Hall to Star in Netflix's Safe

It’s been nearly four years since Michael C. Hall wrapped Dexter in a clear, plastic sheet , and now he’s got a new gig: Safe, Netflix’s upcoming thriller from mystery author Harlan Coben.

Per our sister site Deadline, Hall will star as Tom, a widower raising two teenage daughters in a gated community. One of the girls sneaks out to a party one evening, then there’s a murder and a disappearance, and pretty soon secrets are coming to the fore.

Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless) will write and executive-produce alongside Coben, among others. Studiocanal’s RED will produce, and Netflix will have streaming rights outside of France.

The eight-part Safe is in production now, with a slated 2018 premiere.

Since Dexter‘s finale in 2013, Hall has voiced several animated characters in series like Justice League and Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Safe will mark his return to live action TV.