Masi Oka Books Mozart in the Jungle Arc

Welcome to the Jungle, Masi Oka.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Hawaii Five-0 alum has boarded Amazon’s Golden Globe-nominated Mozart in the Jungle in a guest-starring Season 4 role.

In the half-hour comedic drama about a brash maestro (played by Golden Globe winner Gael Garcia Bernal) who has stirred things up at the New York Symphony, Oka will appear in multiple episodes as Fukumoto Akihiro, the millionaire CEO of a Japanese tech firm who has a strong passion for music. As a supporter of the arts, he represents a possible donor to the Symphony.

Mozart in the Jungle will release its new season later this year.

In addition to his six-and-a-half season run as Five-0′s Max (who got a nice send-off in mid-January), Oka’s TV credits include, of course, Heroes and its Reborn follow-up, as well as Scrubs. He also is a producer on the manga-inspired Netflix thriller Death Note, premiering Friday, Aug. 25.

Want more scoop on Mozart, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

  1. Joey Padron says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:47 AM

    Happy he’s coming back to TV, He’s a good actor. Awesome he’s a producer on Death Note movie for Netflix.

