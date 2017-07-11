Courtesy of Showtime

Homeland Season 7 Setting Revealed — Plus: Who Will (and Won't) Be Back?

Carrie Mathison’s New York minute is up.

Homeland  is staying put in the U.S. in Season 7, but production will relocate from the Big Apple to Central Virginia. This will mark the second consecutive season that the Showtime thriller will shoot at home after spending several years abroad.

Meanwhile, in addition to series stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, Elizabeth Marvel’s President Elizabeth Keane is expected back, as is Linus Roache, who last season guest-starred as POTUS’ right-hand man. It’s unclear if F. Murray Abraham will be returning given Dar’s incarceration. (We can go ahead and confirm that Rupert Friend’s dearly departed Quinn will be MIA.)

“We’re thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia,” enthused showrunner/exec producer Alex Gansa in a statement. “Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy.”

Production on Homeland Season 7 will commence this fall ahead of an early 2018 return.

5 Comments
  1. Tomm Huntre says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    Considering how both Chicago Hope and Criminal Minds went, I’m surprised Mandy P has remained on board of this series.

    Great actor. Enjoy his work but his departure from those two series hurt them, IMHO.

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    I’m hoping for a Carrie vs. President Keane feud come Season 7 and if F. Murray Abraham comes back, there’s a chance Dar Adal should bite the dust after all the evil things he went through last season.

    Reply
  3. Kevin Tran says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    Should Showtime be thinking about ending Homeland after eight seasons?

    Reply
  4. spdavid says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    Welcome to Virginia!As a resident of Richmond,which has stood in for DC several times,we look forward to your stay….and your money :-)

    Reply
