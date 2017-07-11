Donald Trump Jr. Visits Hannity Amid Email Scandal: Meeting With Russian Attorney Was 'Opposition Research'

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Hannity to explain why he met with a Russian attorney in the midst of his father’s presidential campaign.
“In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently,” President Donald Trump’s son told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, as revealed in a clip released prior to the interview’s full airing.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump Jr. made public an email chain between himself and someone he believed to be an attorney for the Russian government. According to the emails, exchanged in June 2016, he was aware that his contact was offering “high level and sensitive information” that would prove damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
He continued, “This is before the Russia-mania. This is before they were building it up in the press. For me, this was opposition research. They had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about but were probably underreported for years, not just during the campaign. So I wanted to hear it out. Really, it went nowhere, and it was apparent that that wasn’t what the meeting was actually about.”
EXCLUSIVE: @DonaldJTrumpJr talks about his 2016 meeting w/ a Russian lawyer. Tune in to #Hannity tonight at 10p ET https://t.co/XqYr67xXrX pic.twitter.com/iwkkqESYS9
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 12, 2017
He doesn’t get it. He met with a representative from a foreign government. First they deny it happened, then when they get caught they come up with these absurd excuses. Next week they’ll claim they suffer from affluenza.
Ha. Wouldn’t surprise me, honestly.
Good lord, anyone who even tries to defend this BS is, quite frankly, an idiot, and they desperately need a serious reality check. It’s high time to hold Trump and his buddies accountable for their crap.
Opposition research does not come from a borderline hostile foreign nation.
He doesn’t get it. He thinks that it boils down to the meeting not giving him what he wanted. He is oblivious to it. He doesn’t understand that whether he came out of it with his hands empty or full he was still colluding with a foreign nation.
That’s an unusual way of spelling “Traitor”. I wonder if Kellyanne Conway calls it “Alternative Treason”.
He’s such an idiot. He intended to collude with a foreign government! He was told explicitly that’s what it was for and he said great, give it to me! And why is anyone believing what he says about it now? He LIED for months. He changed his story four times in the last three days! But now all of a sudden he’s telling the whole truth about what happened? Dude has no credibility. What a disgrace.
There’s a good chance I may have committed some light treason.
Perhaps he’ll end up in the same prison as George Bluth…
That gave me a good laugh!
Don’t think Dad’s money can get you out of this…you idiot.
You don’t, for months on end, deny “opposition research” ever happened.. He knew he was doing something questionable at least and criminal at worst. He is definitely his father’s son. I love the way Fox News is blaming it all on Paul Manafort, as if DT, Jr. and Jared Kushner, both adults in their late thirties with MBAs from high-level business schools, were Innocents led astray. I’m pretty sure Daddy will not fall on his sword to protect his son. Or, to paraphrase a mob boss in an NCIS episode, “Go ahead, son, do the time; it will be good for you.”
All of these Trump & co shenanigans might be the most entertaining US tv I’ve watched in years. Sorry friends, I know it’s not funny for you… but seen from outside it’s popcorn time 24/7!
Didn’t Trump Jr. even once question why one of the main enemies of the United States would be anxious to help his father win the election?
Clearly, logical thinking is not this family’s strong point.