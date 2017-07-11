Donald Trump Jr. Visits Hannity Amid Email Scandal: Meeting With Russian Attorney Was 'Opposition Research'

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Hannity to explain why he met with a Russian attorney in the midst of his father’s presidential campaign.

“In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently,” President Donald Trump’s son told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, as revealed in a clip released prior to the interview’s full airing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump Jr. made public an email chain between himself and someone he believed to be an attorney for the Russian government. According to the emails, exchanged in June 2016, he was aware that his contact was offering “high level and sensitive information” that would prove damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

He continued, “This is before the Russia-mania. This is before they were building it up in the press. For me, this was opposition research. They had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about but were probably underreported for years, not just during the campaign. So I wanted to hear it out. Really, it went nowhere, and it was apparent that that wasn’t what the meeting was actually about.”

