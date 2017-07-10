The Deuce: Watch James Franco Pull Double Duty in Sexy, Seedy New Teaser

What’s better than a 1970s HBO porn drama with James Franco? A 1970s HBO porn drama with two James Francos! And you get to see — and hear — the actor pull double duty in a recently released new teaser trailer for The Deuce.

Franco plays Vincent and Frankie Martino, New York City-based twins who are (seemingly happily) embroiled in some of vintage Times Square’s less-than-legal pursuits: gambling and porn. We also are introduced to Maggie Gyllenhaal, a prostitute named Eileen “Candy” Merrell; at one point, Candy proudly tells another of her street sisters that she doesn’t have a pimp “man.”

The series, from David Simon (The Wire) and George Pelecanos (Treme), chronicles the legalization and rise of the porn industry in Manhattan’s famed midtown, as well as the changes inflicted on the area when HIV, real estate prices and cocaine demand started to rise.

There also are: guns, bars, jail, tears, hints of nudity, dancing, one of the Martinos boasting that he’s “at the center of things now,” fist bumps and sex on a pool table.

The Deuce premieres Sunday, Sept. 10. The series’ cast includes Margarita Levieva (Revenge), Zoe Kazan (Bored to Death), Gary Carr, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Dominique Fishback and Emily Meade.

Press PLAY on the video above to let the good (dirty) times roll.