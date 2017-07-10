The Deuce: Watch James Franco Pull Double Duty in Sexy, Seedy New Teaser

By /

What’s better than a 1970s HBO porn drama with James Franco? A 1970s HBO porn drama with two James Francos! And you get to see — and hear — the actor pull double duty in a recently released new teaser trailer for The Deuce.

Franco plays Vincent and Frankie Martino, New York City-based twins who are (seemingly happily) embroiled in some of vintage Times Square’s less-than-legal pursuits: gambling and porn. We also are introduced to Maggie Gyllenhaal, a prostitute named Eileen “Candy” Merrell; at one point, Candy proudly tells another of her street sisters that she doesn’t have a pimp “man.”

PHOTOSThe Deuce: See First Photos From James Franco’s HBO Porn Drama

The series, from David Simon (The Wire) and George Pelecanos (Treme), chronicles the legalization and rise of the porn industry in Manhattan’s famed midtown, as well as the changes inflicted on the area when HIV, real estate prices and cocaine demand started to rise.

There also are: guns, bars, jail, tears, hints of nudity, dancing, one of the Martinos boasting that he’s “at the center of things now,” fist bumps and sex on a pool table.

RELATEDNashville‘s Will Chase Joins HBO Porn Drama The Deuce for Arc

The Deuce premieres Sunday, Sept. 10. The series’ cast includes Margarita Levieva (Revenge), Zoe Kazan (Bored to Death), Gary Carr, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Dominique Fishback and Emily Meade.

Press PLAY on the video above to let the good (dirty) times roll.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. peterwdawson says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:52 AM

    We sure the other one isn’t just Dave Franco in a James Franco disguise?

    Reply
ad
 