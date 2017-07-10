TVLine Items: Hulu's Castle Rock Adds a Skarsgard, BoJack's Return and More

Hemlock Grove fans rejoice, TV’s erstwhile Roman Godfrey will be gracing your screens again soon.

Bill Skarsgard has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming Hulu series Castle Rock. Set in the Stephen King multiverse, the psychological-horror drama tells intertwining stories set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine.

Skarsgard will play a young man in unusual legal trouble, opposite the previously cast Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey and Jane Levy.

Castle Rock is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and will premiere on Hulu in 2018.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 4 of the hit comedy BoJack Horseman will drop Friday, Sept. 8 on Netflix.

* Hugo Weaving (The Matrix trilogy) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Twin Peaks) have been cast as Benedict Cumberbatch’s parents in the upcoming Showtime limited series Patrick Melrose.

RELATEDBenedict Cumberbatch to Star in Showtime Limited Series Melrose

* Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl) has booked a guest-starring role as Jason Alexander’s gruff father in the new AT&T Audience Network comedy Hit the Road. The series, about a family patriarch Ken Swallow (Alexander) and his musical brood touring the country, will premiere this fall.

* You’re the Worst has booked Raymond J. Barry in a guest-starring role. Per THR.com, the Justified alum will portray an aggressively independent loner who befriends Jimmy in the hourlong season premiere (airing Wednesday, Sept. 6 on FXX).

* Netflix has renewed its original animated series Castlevania, doubling the episode order to eight for Season 2 from the first season’s initial four.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?