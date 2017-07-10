Shadowhunters Reveals Sebastian's Dark Secret, Magnus' Tragic History

For those who haven’t read Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments books, the final twist at the end of Monday’s Shadowhunters probably came as quite a shock.

Following a visit from Sebastian’s particularly inquisitive cousin Aline, it was revealed that he’s not who everyone at the Institute thinks he is. For starters, he’s actually Valentine’s son… aka Clary’s brother. And the person tied up in his closet — or who was tied up before he was murdered in the damn streets — was the real Sebastian.

This was all relayed to the audience in the episode’s final moments when “Sebastian” intercepted Valentine on his way to Alicante with a little assistance from a poor, blackmailed Shadowhunter named Duncan. (RIP, Duncan! And Duncan’s family!)

We also learned this week…

* Magnus, too, has a dark secret from his past: His father blamed him for his mother’s suicide, explaining that she “hated herself for giving birth to a monster.” So Magnus lashed out, accidentally killing him, and it’s haunted him ever since. That’s the memory he was experiencing though the magic of the agony rune.

* Simon might forgive Clary for kissing Jace sooner then expected. I mean, is he heartbroken? Absolutely. (“Ever since we were kids, I’ve been in love with you. Every minute of every day. You’re the first person I thought about when I woke up.”) And while Simon asking for time apart from Clary might seem like a step backwards in terms of preserving their friendship, but doesn’t time heal all wounds? No? Ugh, damn.

* Luke isn’t just willing to bend the rules in order to help out his friends, he’s all about breaking them. Case in point: allowing Raphael to wipe his partner’s memory so that she no longer suspects Simon of murder (which, to be fair, he didn’t commit in the first place.)

Your thoughts on this week’s Shadowhunters? Predictions/hopes for the rest of Season 2? Drop ’em in a comment below.