Roseanne Revival: Darlene and David Are Probably, Most Likely [Spoiler]

Make some more room around the kitchen table.
Although Johnny Galecki’s involvement in ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne revival remains an open question, new details have come to light that suggest his character, David Healy, will at the very least have a strong presence in the eight-episode continuation.
ABC declined to comment for this story, but TVLine has learned that producers — which include Galecki’s onscreen squeeze Sara Gilbert as well as titular star Roseanne Barr, actress-comedienne Whitney Cummings and sitcom vet Brice Heldford — have quietly begun searching for a young actress and actor to portray the children of Gilbert’s Darlene and Galecki’s David.
The news essentially confirms what we strongly hinted at back in May: The twist in Roseanne‘s 1997 series finale that erased David and Darlene’s entire relationship — and instead paired David with Becky and Darlene with Mark — will, in fact, be undone. (The twist in question revealed much of the show to be a figment of the title character’s imagination. It also posited that John Goodman’s Dan had succumbed to a heart attack, something the revival will also gloss over.)
Of Darlene and David’s two kids, one of them — daughter Harris — was actually introduced to viewers in Season 9’s 19th episode, when Darlene delivered the baby very prematurely. I’m told the now 14-year-old hellion will be the spitting image of Young Darlene, in appearance and attitude. Their other child, meanwhile, will be a boy under the age of 10.
The big question remains: Will David have a hands-on role in his kids’ lives? Or will Galecki’s Big Bang Theory commitment force Barr to make Darlene a widow — or even worse, turn David into a deadbeat dad? (Note to ABC and CBS: Please hash this out!)
Isn’t Darlene and David’s daughter Harris supposed to be 21 not 14 in 2018?
yeah….they have some questionable math going on here.
The show has been off the air long enough, Darlene and David could be grandparents by now.
Again with the death. No need to kill him off just because Galecki might not be available. Stop being so morbid
Also how are they going to deal with Mark with Glenn Quinn dead?
Divorce?
They probably can’t afford Galecki anymore. :D
.
I’d rather see Darlene having separated from David when she “came out,” rather than “the good brother” ending up a deadbeat dad.
I’ll sign on to that idea
They could pull a Mrs. Wolowitz (RIP) and have David off screen. May be a nice shout out to Galecki and TBBT.
If they can’t get Galecki I would MUCH rather this than killing him off or separating the two.
I’m more curious on how they’re going to handle the death of the actor that played Mark.
This is going to be oh sooooo interesting! Glad they’re ditching the finale canon. I was a fan of the show up to the last season, then I dropped out after the first few episodes.
Maybe the revival is a second book.
Yes, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it start with Roseanne in the writing room, and then faded to inside her head, where this whole reality is going on.
Indeed.
I was actually asking these questions about Becky, not Darlene. I’m curious how the show plans to address the death of Glenn Quinn who played Mark. Will they recast the role, make Becky a widow, or simply talk about Mark as if he’s off-screen somewhere?
I really hope they don’t mess with David and Darlene’s relationship. I had always hoped for a spinoff focusing on them. In fact, I kind of spun them off myself. Back in the day, with the aid of my nice, little editing suite (man, do I miss those days!), I made a couple of VHS tapes that had only the key scenes in David and Darlene’s relationship, from the first time they were onscreen together (and his name was Kevin) to the birth of baby Harris. It’s one of the best relationships for those with a dark, twisted soul (such as….mmm…me!). I still take those tapes out from time to time and relive the absolute hilarity! Many of my peers had Ross and Rachel. For me, it was–hands down–David and Darlene!