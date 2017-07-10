Milana Vayntrub Marvel's New Warriors
Marvel's New Warriors: This Is Us Alum Cast as Squirrel Girl in Freeform Series

By /

Marvel’s New Warriors has found its Squirrel Girl in the AT&T Girl.

Milana Vayntrub — who just as notably played Kevin’s playwright/actress girlfriend Sloane on NBC’s This Is Us — has nabbed the lead role in Freeform’s straight-to-series comedy, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Derek Theler Marvel's New WarriorsAlso cast in the show is Baby Daddy vet Derek Theler as Craig Hollis aka Mister Immortal.

RELATEDMarvel’s New Warriors: Squirrel Girl, Mister Immortal, a Lesbian Trickster Populate Live-Action Freeform Comedy

The half-hour, 10-episode comic book adaptation follows six young people who work and live together and possess abilities “on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers.” Even so, they aspire to “make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready.”

Vayntrub stars as Doreen Green aka Squirrel Girl, who has the powers of — you guessed it — a squirrel. Doreen is a totally empowered fangirl, whose greatest quality is her optimism.

Theler’s Craig can’t die — or so he says — but he hasn’t made use of his super ability, thinking he has all the time in the world to learn how to do anything heroic.

The ensemble also includes Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People) as the powerless Night Thrasher; Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally) as kinetic energy-thrower Speedball; Matthew Moy (2 Broke Girls) as Microbe, who can talk to germs; and Kate Comer (The Comeback) as low-level telekinetic lesbian Debrii.

Kevin Biegel (Enlisted, Cougar Town) serves as showrunner on Marvel’s New Warriors, which is slated to premiere in 2018.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

8 Comments
  1. Kim says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:01 PM

    I really like this cast. They seem so random.

    Reply
  2. LE says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    The cast is really insteresting it will be weird to see Danny and Han on the same series

    Reply
  3. Timothy says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:21 PM

    Thanos! You can beat Avengers! You can win against Death! But you can’t win against Squirrel Girl. She’s unbeattable.

    Reply
  4. aha says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:27 PM

    I always liked the AT&T girl for some reason

    Reply
  5. T.W.S.S. says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    Sloane is the AT&T girl? My goodness! How did I miss this?

    Reply
  6. Big Cheddar says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:51 PM

    She was also in “Other Space” which was a hilarious web series on yahoo.

    Reply
