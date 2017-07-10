Kermit the Frog Muppets
Longtime Kermit the Frog Voice Actor Steve Whitmire Replaced After 27 Years

It really isn’t easy being green, apparently.

Kermit the Frog will sound slightly different next time you hear him: Longtime voice actor Steve Whitmire has left the Muppets and will no longer provide the voice of the iconic green frog after 27 years on the job.

Disney’s Muppet Studio confirmed the news to Muppets fan site ToughPigs, stating that “Steve Whitmire is no longer working with the Muppets. Matt Vogel will be the new performer for Kermit the Frog.”

As a puppeteer, Whitmire first joined the Muppet family back in 1978 with the original Muppet Show. When creator Jim Henson passed away in 1990, Whitmire took over as the voice of Kermit the Frog. Most recently, he voiced Kermit on ABC’s short-lived sitcom The Muppets, along with characters like Beaker, Rizzo the Rat and elderly heckler Statler.

Vogel has been with the Muppets since 1996, and is currently the performer behind Camilla the Chicken and Sesame Street‘s The Count.

3 Comments
  1. john says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:30 PM

    That’s ok they’ve been violating the terms of Jim Henson’s will since the day he died…i hope the new voice fails mierably

    Reply
  2. Robby says:
    July 10, 2017 at 6:39 PM

    What an abrupt statement. A really lame way to announce the end of a 25+ year relationship. Drama?

    Reply
