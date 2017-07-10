Erinn Hayes The Dangerous Book for Boys Cast Amazon
Shutterstock

Erinn Hayes to Star in Amazon Comedy The Dangerous Book for Boys

By /

Kevin may be able to wait, but Erinn Hayes is wasting no time: The actress, who recently exited CBS’ Kevin James sitcom, has signed on to star in Bryan Cranston’s Amazon comedy The Dangerous Book for Boys, our sister site Deadline reports.

Kevin Can Wait: Erinn Hayes Exit (Potentially) Explained
Launch Gallery
RELATEDKevin Can Wait: Leah Remini Returning as a Series Regular in Season 2

The six-episode series, based on the book of the same name, follows a boy named Wyatt and his brothers as they deal with the death of their father, Patrick. Before he passed, Patrick wrote a guidebook for his boys in the hopes that they would live full, adventurous lives; the book inspires Wyatt to create a fantasy world in which Patrick is still alive and can help his son deal with issues in his everyday life.

Hayes’ Beth is Wyatt’s mom and Patrick’s widow, who’s trying to maintain a steady life for her boys in the wake of Patrick’s death.

Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon ValleyGood Girls Revolt) also has been cast, in the roles of Patrick and Uncle Terry, Patrick’s fun, underachieving, identical twin brother who comes to live with Beth and the kids.

The series comes from Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Greg Mottola (Superbad); Mottola will direct.

Hayes, whose TV credits include Childrens Hospital and New Girlleft , Kevin Can Wait in June amid a creative reset that included the addition of James’ King of Queens co-star Leah Remini.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. MMD says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    Good for her. I’m hoping that since Bryan Cranston is involved it will do well.

    Reply
ad
 