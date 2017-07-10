Fall TV Preview

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Finally!) Gets Season 9 Premiere Date — Watch

September isn’t likely to be a good month for Susie Essman’s blood pressure: That’s when Curb Your Enthusiasm is slated to return to HBO after a six-year absence. 

The premium cabler announced the Larry David comedy’s Season 9 premiere date Monday: It’ll be back Sunday, Oct. 1, at 10/9c.

As previously announced, Curb vets Essman, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Jeff Garlin will return for the new season. In addition, Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham has a multi-episode arc, playing someone “who has very colorful language,” she told TVLine in May, adding, “It was fantastic,” and that “There really is no greater joy than actually making Larry David laugh. And he really laughs hard.”

Are you planning to tune in when Curb returns? Watch the video teaser above, then hit the comments and let us know!

4 Comments
  1. xwiseguyx says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    I hope Wanda Sykes comes back!

    Reply
  2. Bill says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    I can’t wait!!

    Reply
  3. Deb F says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    We’ll be there!

    Reply
  4. Kelly says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    woohoo!!! This made my day

    Reply
