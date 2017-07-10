September isn’t likely to be a good month for Susie Essman’s blood pressure: That’s when Curb Your Enthusiasm is slated to return to HBO after a six-year absence.

The premium cabler announced the Larry David comedy’s Season 9 premiere date Monday: It’ll be back Sunday, Oct. 1, at 10/9c.

As previously announced, Curb vets Essman, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Jeff Garlin will return for the new season. In addition, Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham has a multi-episode arc, playing someone “who has very colorful language,” she told TVLine in May, adding, “It was fantastic,” and that “There really is no greater joy than actually making Larry David laugh. And he really laughs hard.”

Are you planning to tune in when Curb returns? Watch the video teaser above, then hit the comments and let us know!