Mad Men's Christina Hendricks to Star In NBC's Good Girls Drama Opposite Retta and Mae Whitman

Behind every Mad Man is a Good Girl — or something like that (you’ll see where I’m going with this in a moment).

Christina Hendricks, aka Mad Men‘s inimitable Joan Harris, has signed on to star opposite Parks and Recreation‘s Retta and Parenthood‘s Mae Whitman in NBC’s midseason drama Good Girls. She replaces Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), who exited the project shortly after it was ordered to series. 

Described as Thelma & Louise meets Breaking Bad, Good Girls — from former Scandal EP Jenna Bans — centers on three suburban moms who decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket with a toy gun. When the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Hendricks takes over the role of Beth, the older sister of Whitman’s character and the ringleader of the group, a frazzled mother who’s beginning to realize she got the short end of the stick when her husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) has an affair. Dispirited, angry and fed up with her life, Beth struggles with guilt and fear in the aftermath of the robbery, but ultimately discovers a new, fierce side to herself, becoming a powerful force to be reckoned with.

Since wrapping up Mad Men two years ago, Hendricks has appeared on SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard and Comedy Central’s Another Period.

