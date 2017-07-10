Ratings: Candy Crush Drops Big Lead-In

CBS’ Candy Crush racked up 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating with its Sunday debut, dropping nearly 40 percent of its Big Brother lead-in yet, understandably, faring better than Madam Secretary reruns had in the time slot. It also won the 9 o’clock hour, besting ABC’s Funderdome in the demo.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.5 mil/1.8) surged 25 and 29 percent week-to-week, marking its largest audience of the young season.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (6.8 mil/1.3) ticked down but still placed a solid second for the night, while Funderdome (4.6 mil/0.9) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.6 mil/0.9) each slipped two tenths, respectively hitting and tying season lows.

Elsewhere on Sunday, NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (3.2 mil/0.4) hit an audience low while steady in the demo… Fox’s American Grit (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat.

Looking back to Saturday, ABC’s relocated Still Star-Crossed (970K/0.2) fell 40 and 33 percent from its final Monday outing, while a double dip of Doubt (averaging 1.6 mil/0.2) matched its Saturday debut.

