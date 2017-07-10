Ratings: Candy Crush Drops Big Lead-In

Candy Crush
CBS’ Candy Crush racked up 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating with its Sunday debut, dropping nearly 40 percent of its Big Brother lead-in yet, understandably, faring better than Madam Secretary reruns had in the time slot. It also won the 9 o’clock hour, besting ABC’s Funderdome in the demo.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.5 mil/1.8) surged 25 and 29 percent week-to-week, marking its largest audience of the young season.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (6.8 mil/1.3) ticked down but still placed a solid second for the night, while Funderdome (4.6 mil/0.9) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.6 mil/0.9) each slipped two tenths, respectively hitting and tying season lows.

Elsewhere on Sunday, NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (3.2 mil/0.4) hit an audience low while steady in the demo… Fox’s American Grit (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat.

STILL STAR-CROSSED

Looking back to Saturday, ABC’s relocated Still Star-Crossed (970K/0.2) fell 40 and 33 percent from its final Monday outing, while a double dip of Doubt (averaging 1.6 mil/0.2) matched its Saturday debut.

19 Comments
  1. Ann says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    I wish ABC would swap the timeslot for $100,000 Pyramid and Funderdome. The Pyramid comes on too late to watch. Back-to-back Steve Harvey shows is too much (Family Feud and Funderdome).

    Reply
    • TvPeong says:
      July 10, 2017 at 9:07 AM

      I actually wish they would switch $100,000 Pyramid and Celebrity Family Feud. I think the Family Feud questions are becoming raunchier, so the show would be better at a later time spot

      Reply
  2. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    Candy Crush is about 5 years too late. Then again, CBS does skew older in demographics. Certainly not going to hit much in the 18-49 age bracket.

    Reply
  3. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    I only watched Candy Crush because it was Big Brother vs Survivor but Frankie’s showboating basically ruined it for me. I doubt I’ll watch it with just regular people. Big Brother is on fire right now with Paul vs Cody, Cody is so jealous of Paul it’s hilarious.

    Reply
  4. Gerald says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    I don’t know why Big Brother is surging, so far this year has been a total bust. Not happy with Paul getting all that power and screen time ugh. I know Cody is a terrible player, but he had the right idea to try and get ride of Paul. Stupid Den of Temptation. For the record there is no Temptation. The person has no fallback from choosing the temptation. Such a dumb twist.

    Reply
    • LaDonna says:
      July 10, 2017 at 11:21 AM

      To each his or her own, but I think this season is fantastic! The Paul/Cody rivalry has been fun…Cody is such a love-to-hate-him kind of guy. He’s so sure he knows exactly how to play this game, that it was a blast to watch the whole thing blow up in his face. Now, we get to watch him pout all week until they vote him out on Thursday. Once that’s over, we’ll see Jessica mope around the house and try like heck to save her game. Then we’ll see how the rest of the house splits.

      Reply
  5. padraicjacob says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    Candy Crush reminded me of that episode of Friends where Joey was practicing for his audition as a game show host and the rules were so convoluted no one could follow to get the wicked wango cards (or something).

    Reply
  6. Rochelle Harris says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    The thing I didn’t like about candy crush was they had people from show’s like big brother and survivor coming on them they should have just let people like me come on it everyday just run of the mill

    Reply
  7. AngelWasHere says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:05 AM

    They should move To Tell the Truth back to Sunday. Do we really need 2 Steve Harvey shows and a crappy Mario Lopez one? Anyway, I see a cancellation in Candy Crush’s future.

    Reply
