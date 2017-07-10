American Horror Story Season 7
Courtesy of Instagram

American Horror Story Bringing Back [Spoiler] for Season 7 Encore

By /

American Horror Story is plotting one of its most, ahem, twisted returns yet.

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story: Colton Haynes Joins Election-Themed Season 7

Series creator Ryan Murphy on Monday revealed that Twisty the Clown, famous for making a handful of terrifying appearances during AHS: Freak Show, will pop up again in the FX drama’s upcoming election-themed outing.

But like all things AHS-related, there’s a catch involved. According to the photo posted to Murphy’s spoiler-riddled Instagram account, Twisty will only show up in comic book form:

He's Baaaaaack

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Despite a series of hints on social media and other avenues, little is known about AHS‘ seventh season, save for a few notable casting choices: In addition to returning favorites like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the new cast includes Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf) and Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You).

Your thoughts on Twisty’s “return” to AHSDrop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. David says:
    July 10, 2017 at 4:27 PM

    Glad to see they’re bringing back the only good part about season 4

    Reply
ad
 