American Horror Story Bringing Back [Spoiler] for Season 7 Encore

American Horror Story is plotting one of its most, ahem, twisted returns yet.

Series creator Ryan Murphy on Monday revealed that Twisty the Clown, famous for making a handful of terrifying appearances during AHS: Freak Show, will pop up again in the FX drama’s upcoming election-themed outing.

But like all things AHS-related, there’s a catch involved. According to the photo posted to Murphy’s spoiler-riddled Instagram account, Twisty will only show up in comic book form:

He's Baaaaaack A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Despite a series of hints on social media and other avenues, little is known about AHS‘ seventh season, save for a few notable casting choices: In addition to returning favorites like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the new cast includes Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf) and Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You).

Your thoughts on Twisty’s “return” to AHS? Drop ’em in a comment below.